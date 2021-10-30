CANANDAIGUA — The Penn Yan girls soccer team was one of the 17 victims of an epic Bath win streak it brought into the Section V Class B2 final at Finger Lakes Community College Friday night. The Mustangs had lost to the Rams back on Sept. 17.
The Mustangs played far better on Friday night and gave every ounce they had, but couldn’t keep up with the Rams and fell 2-0.
“These kids are just resilient,” Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson said after the game. “This is a special group. A lot of sadness right now, but there’s a lot of love. This is one of the tightest-knit groups I’ve ever coached; we’ve come a long way this year. This is not the result we wanted, but these kids are special and they’ll go a long way in life because they battled through a lot this year, came out even stronger for it.”
Just like in their semifinal game against Mynderse, the rain poured down on the turf.
Bath controlled possession for most of the game but struggled to get the ball past Penn Yan senior goaltender Elle Harrison, who ended her high school career with another terrific game.
Eight minutes into the match, the Rams had a rocket of a shot toward the Mustang net but Harrison dove onto her stomach to save the shot.
Harrison left the Rams scratching their heads until 19:12 remained in the first half. Following a Bath corner kick, Penn Yan senior Sierra Harrison was called for a foul in the Mustangs box and the Rams were awarded a penalty kick.
The Rams’ corner kick one-bounced in the middle of the Penn Yan box right to the head of Sierra Harrison, then to the feet of Bath sophomore Keegan Smith.
With Smith holding off Sierra Harrison on her left, Harrison attempted to get around Smith on the right side and ended up falling onto Smith as both players went to the ground.
Smith stepped up to kick the penalty and zipped it past a diving Elle Harrison to the lower left side of the Mustangs goal for the 1-0 Bath lead.
Three minutes later, Bath sophomore Ella Yartym doubled the Rams lead with another goal in almost the same spot of the net.
Penn Yan had a chance to get one back with eight minutes left in the first half when junior Morgan Andersen dribbled the ball down the sideline parallel to the team benches.
Andersen dribbled all the way to the right side of the Rams box before her pass to the middle of the box was deflected for a Mustangs corner kick. Penn Yan couldn’t get the bounce it needed and the game remained 2-0 heading into the halftime break.
After losing to this same team 6-0 earlier in the season, the Mustangs proved how far they have come in 2021 by staying even with Bath in the second half.
Elle Harrison played a phenomenal game to close out her high school career.
“She has been outstanding for us,” Nelson said of Elle Harrison. “She’s our vocal leader. She steps up big, makes big saves and she played fantastic tonight.”
Fellow seniors Sierra Harrison, Keuka Miranda-Wiltberger, Kaley Griffin, Kylee Farnham and Avery Castner and the rest of the Penn Yan team received one last applause from the Mustangs faithful that showed up on Friday.
“This senior class, I’m so thankful for,” Nelson said. “They’re responsible for turning this program around and making it a winning team. We haven’t been to a finals in over 25 years. They got us here because of their resilience, their hard work and their heart.”
Coach Nelson’s six seniors’ high school soccer careers are over, but they have just built a program that looks to be a factor for years to come.
“We were here, we got to see the Section V trophy lifted and we didn’t like it, so we’ll be hungry and hopefully we can come back someday,” Nelson said on his program going forward.