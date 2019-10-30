NEWARK — It was a story of two halves for no. 3-ranked Penn Yan girls soccer, whose season ended last night against a no. 7-ranked LeRoy squad that is surprising every opponent they face.
Following a thrilling extra-time victory last Friday against North Rose-Wolcott, the defense of the Mustangs (10-6-2) crumbled in the second half against LeRoy (10-6-3), conceding three goals in the second half and losing the game 3-0.
“We kind of outplayed them in the first half but missed our opportunities,” Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson said after the game.
Despite the lopsided score, Penn Yan had their fair share of chances while playing against a goalkeeper that was on her game. LeRoy goalkeeper Keri Biggins managed to turn away 10 shots on goal from Penn Yan’s forwards and midfielders.
The 2019 Penn Yan girls varsity soccer team had great chemistry, and it was an emotional time for the players after the tough loss.
“I was really proud of them,” Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson said. “They’ve worked really hard and battled everyday. We had an outstanding group of kids.”
Penn Yan missed their opportunities to score in the first half and in the second, allowing LeRoy to take the advantage. In the second, Knights’ junior forward Bryn Luckey and sophomore midfielder Amara Condidorio took over the game.
Luckey opened the scoring four minutes into the second half and Condidorio scored the second unassisted four minutes later. Nine minutes after the second goal, Condidorio and Luckey teamed up on the final goal with Luckey scoring off an assist from Condidorio.
All three goals were scored within 13 minutes of one another and deflated any chance of a Penn Yan comeback.
It is a loss the Mustangs will not soon forget, but after struggling as a program in years past, the future looks bright.
“The seniors have put us on the map,” Nelson said of the future of Penn Yan soccer. “The future looks bright. I think we’ll be reloading again next year and will make another run at it.”