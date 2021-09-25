PENN YAN — A loss Friday for the Wayne Central Eagles or the Penn Yan Mustangs girls soccer teams would hurt either team’s chances at a Finger Lakes East championship. Both teams entered the match at Penn Yan Academy with 2-1 league records.
Eagles junior Gianna Ryndock ended what appeared to be a game destined for overtime with a game-winner with eight seconds remaining in regulation to give Wayne (8-2, 3-1) the 2-1 victory over Penn Yan (4-3-1, 2-2).
“I knew that we were probably going to get a goal eventually, it’s just that we kept missing wide,” Wayne head coach William Jordan spoke highly about Penn Yan after the win. “Sierra Harrison is a good player for them. Her sister, Elle Harrison, is a good goalkeeper. They’re a good team, they pass the ball well.”
Coming into the game the matchup to watch was the battle between senior goaltenders in Penn Yan’s Harrison and Wayne’s Jillian Groff with both coming in sporting save percentages over 80-percent.
Penn Yan senior Sierra Harrison is just outside the Section V top-10 in goal scoring and she showed why early on.
She received the ball just into Wayne territory, then dribbled to about 10 yards out from the left side of the net and confidently rolled the ball past Groff, off of the right post and in to give her Mustangs the 1-0 lead just two minutes into the game.
That would be Penn Yan’s lone goal of the game as Groff responded with shutout play for the next 78 minutes.
“In my opinion, Jillian is the best goalkeeper in our league,” Jordan said of Groff.
On the other side, Elle Harrison kept her Mustangs in the lead until eight minutes remained in the first half when Wayne sophomore Trinity Surowiec knotted the game up at 1-1.
“She played outstanding,” Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson said about Elle Harrison. “She’s been the rock back there for the last four years. Unfortunately, the last goal, that’s part of being a goalkeeper but she played outstanding tonight.”
The game remained 1-1 for the entire second half before Ryndock scored the game-winner after Elle Harrison bobbled the ball in front of goal.
“We showed a lot of heart,” Nelson said. “We played well, I thought we outplayed them for most of the game. Sometimes that’s just the way soccer goes. We just didn’t execute enough when we had the opportunities.”
“Our goal is to win sectionals,” Nelson added. “We set that from day one, Oct. 29 is our goal. This is just a little bump in the road.”