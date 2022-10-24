PENN YAN — Penn Yan girls soccer nearly completed the comeback of the year in Class B2 quarterfinal against LeRoy on Saturday. Down 3-0 at the half, the Mustangs gave all they had but could not find the equalizer and fell 3-2.
The 5-seed Oatkan Knights jumped out to a big first half lead with three goals within 20 minutes of each other. The 4-seed Mustangs came out in the second half with a big push that put them in position to tie the game.
Hailey Hassos put the Mustangs (7-9-1) on the board seven minutes into the second half with a rebound goal that she placed into the bottom left of the net.
Eleven minutes later, Corinne Barden made it a one-goal game with a left-footed shot from 11 yards out. A corner kick came into the box and after an Oatkan Knight failed to get a foot on the ball, Barden one-touch shot the ball off a bounce and elevated it above LeRoy’s goalkeeper to make it a 3-2 game with 24 minutes left.
Penn Yan had all the momentum in the final minutes but luck simply wasn’t on the side of the Mustangs. With less than three minutes remaining, the LeRoy goalkeeper mishandled the ball and provided Barden a small window to tie the game. Barden took a shot that glanced off the post and LeRoy cleared the ball away.
The Oatkan Knights held on for the win and the Mustangs season came to a close.