PENN YAN — Walk-off victories provide some of the best elation sports can offer. There isn’t much in sports that beats a walk-off home run, an overtime goal or a game-winning field goal.
Although the Penn Yan girls soccer team’s finish against North Rose-Wolcott on Friday night would rival any walk-off win in any sport anywhere.
The final seconds of the Class B2 Section V quarterfinals between Penn Yan and North Rose-Wolcott left the players, crowd, media and even coaches slack-jawed.
In the second period of extra time, tied at 1-1, the Mustangs were pressing NR-W’s back line as they had most of the game, but couldn’t find a way through. With five seconds left at the right corner of the 18-yard box, Penn Yan forward Hayley Andersen tried to cross the ball for a last-second header that was blocked. With the entire crowd and players preparing themselves for another session of overtime, Andersen took one last kick with three seconds left from the corner of the box. The shot had backspin and was floating towards the far left post of the net. As time expired, the ball sailed over the head of NR-W goalkeeper Bella DeFeo, glanced of the post and went in, giving Penn Yan a walk-off, overtime victory against the North Rose-Wolcott Cougars.
“Never with two seconds left in overtime,” Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson said after the game when asked if he had ever seen anything like the winning goal. “The kids absolutely played their hearts out tonight.”
Despite the amazing feeling the Mustangs had following the game, it did not start out well.
Less than 40 seconds after the opening whistle, the ongoing rain immediately affected the game as a slippery ball was mishandled by a Penn Yan defenseman and was taken by Cougars’ captain Emma Durham and wired into the back of the net from around 25 yards out to put Penn Yan in an early, 1-0 hole.
Following the goal, the Mustangs gathered themselves, stayed composed and began to chip away at NR-W’s back line.
“We were stung a little bit,” coach Nelson said. “I think it took us about 15 minutes to get our feet back under us, but we stayed patient, we kept going, we knew we would get the goal, we just battled and battled and finally put one through.”
Once Penn Yan got their engines running smoothly, they began to control the play and possession as time wound down in the first half.
Still down a goal entering the second half, the Cougars came out more aggressive defensively and forced the Mustangs to shoot from distance. With less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Penn Yan earned a corner kick that was placed perfectly in the middle of the box. NR-W’s DeFoe came out to catch the ball, but with the rain pouring down she could not secure the ball and it fell to the feet of Mustangs’ sophomore Sierra Harrison, who took a touch and chipped it over four players into the back of the net to tie the game.
“She is an absolute stud at the midfield,” coach Nelson said of Harrison after the game. “She really settled us down, won a lot of balls. She really stepped up and was absolutely fantastic tonight.”
Though the game was level at 1-1, Penn Yan seemed to have all the momentum heading into extra time. Apart from a Penn Yan free kick that was shot high and wide, the two teams refused to give an inch in the first overtime session.
In the second, Emma Durham broke through the Mustangs’ back line again and was all alone with PY goalkeeper Elle Harrison. Harrison leaned to her right and blocked Durham’s powerful shot, then sprang up and slide tackled the rebound to clear the ball, saving the game for the Mustangs.
With time expiring, Hayley Andersen took a shot no one at the game will soon forget, and sent the Mustangs into the Class B2 semifinals against LeRoy as time expired.
Walk-offs are rare in sports, and even rarer in soccer, but that is what makes them all the more special and certainly unforgettable.