WATERLOO — It was the annual Kick Cancer game at Tom Coughlin Stadium for a Finger Lakes East matchup between the Penn Yan Mustangs and the Waterloo Indians on Halloween afternoon.
Each player and coach from both sides had a person that they were honoring as announced by Waterloo athletic director Christal Kent prior to Saturday’s game.
In the final minute of overtime, Penn Yan’s Marianna Dalglish lifted the Mustangs over the Indians in dramatic fashion, 2-1.
“It was exciting,” Penn Yan head coach Kyle Nelson stated about Dalglish’s overtime goal. “I think I lost a few years off my life but they played really hard and they found a way to dig one out there at the very very end. It was a really exciting game. Hats off to Waterloo, they’ve really turned around their program. I thought they out played us honestly and we just got lucky there at the end.”
It was a heartbreaking loss for a Waterloo team that was looking to win its 4th game in it’s last 5 games.
“Our girls showed up, we played 100 minutes of soccer,” Waterloo head coach Molly Lahr stated about her team losing in heartbreaking fashion against Penn Yan on Saturday. “Penn Yan got lucky on that last shot there. They had a great game too, Penn Yan played well. It’s heartbreaking, those girls really wanted that. Today was about honoring somebody that they loved, they really went into the game fired up.”
10 minutes into the first have, Waterloo’s Tabatha Winter found the ball in the box and wired it past Elle Harrison to give the Indians an early 1-0 lead.
Harrison rebounded strong in net and did not let anything past her for the remainder of the game, finishing with 10 saves.
“I thought she was outstanding,” Nelson added on his goalie Elle Harrison’s fight after an early Waterloo goal. “I thought we got caught sleeping a little bit on our back heels. (Elle Harrison) kept us in the game in the first half and then we found our legs in the second half. Elle (Harrison) did an outstanding job today.”
Penn Yan’s deadliest scorer Hayley Andersen was bound to find the back of the net, and she did just that on a brea away to tie the game off an assist from Kaley Griffin.
Waterloo had a chance to re-take the lead in the game up with 1:42 to go in the first half after a Penn Yan hand ball was called in the Waterloo box to force a Waterloo penalty kick.
Allie Smith stepped up for the Indians for the penalty kick but here shot was saved by Elle Harrison when the Mustangs goalie guessed right on the Smith shot that went to the right part of the net.
The game remained tie at 1-1 going into halftime.
Tabatha Winter tried to get the lead for her Indians in the opening minutes of the second half when her shot on goal was saved by Elle Harrison.
About 31 minutes remained in the second half when the Mustangs had a long thru ball that was rolling towards the Waterloo net but the Indians’ goaltender House dived to the ball to stop the Mustangs chance before Hayley Andersen could get a foot on the ball.
Jazzmyn Lewis had a chance to score for her Indians with about 26 minutes to go in game when her shot went left of the Mustangs net.
Prior to the second half mask/water break, Waterloo’s Bryanna Page had her shot saved by Elle Harrison to keep the game tied at one a piece.
Penn Yan had a chance to win the game in regulation with about 1 minute to play. Hayley Andersen kicked a cross into the Waterloo box but Andersen’s teammate Emma Eichenhofer couldn’t get a touch on the cross.
The game remained 1-1 going into overtime.
After a back-and-forth second half, overtime did not have many opportunities for either squad until the final minute, when Dalglish sealed the win.
After Dalglish gave Penn Yan it’s first lead of the game, the Mustangs stayed strong to hang onto the 2-1 victory.
“We’re going to keep pushing,” Lahr added on her team going forward in the last month of the season. “We’re going to come together, we have built a family unit. We’re so blessed to be playing, many schools are not as lucky. We’re going to push though and hopefully we make a stance in sectionals as we head into that.”