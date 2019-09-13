NON-LEAGUE

Newark 3, Greece Olympia 2 (OT)

Newark (4-1) — Kaleigh Pettit 1 goal (game-winner 5 minutes into OT), 1 assist ... Phoebe Bates 1 goal ... Natalie Bates 1 goal ... Sadie DeTaeye 9 saves

