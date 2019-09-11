NON-LEAGUE
Waterloo 3, Naples 3 (OT)
Waterloo (1-2-1) — McKenna Cronberger 2 goals ... Tabatha Winter 1 goal ... Grace Sobus 6 saves
Naples (1-0-1) — Katey Lincoln 2 goals ... Grace Uhlen 1 goal ... Kasey Hall 1 assist ... Jesse Gordon 13 saves
Updated: September 11, 2019 @ 3:49 pm
