Waterloo 3, Naples 3 (OT)

Waterloo (1-2-1) — McKenna Cronberger 2 goals ... Tabatha Winter 1 goal ... Grace Sobus 6 saves

Naples (1-0-1) — Katey Lincoln 2 goals ... Grace Uhlen 1 goal ... Kasey Hall 1 assist ... Jesse Gordon 13 saves

