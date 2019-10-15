NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes 1, Honeoye 0
Honeoye (6-7-2) — Gabriella Trippi 4 saves in 77 minutes ... Grace Hall 0 saves in 3 minutes
Midlakes (3-10-2) — Milla Immonen scored only goal in 32nd minute ... Cate Peacock 1 assist ... Alandra Jones 5 saves
——
Mynderse 2, Waterloo 2 (OT)
Mynderse (5-5-5) — Camryn Rook gave Blue Devils a 1-0 halftime lead ... Darby Lukowski made it 2-1 with about 14 minutes remaining ... Morgan Trout 1 assist ... Ella Wirth 1 assist ... Olivia Mestan 15 saves
Waterloo (3-7-3) — McKenna Cronberger tied the match at 2 with 1:08 remaining in second half ... Cronberger assisted Katie Brown’s goal less than 2 minutes into the second half ... Allie Smith 1 assist ... Grace Sobus 9 saves