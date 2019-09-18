NON-LEAGUE
Newark 3, Gananda 0
Gananda (2-3-1) — No statistics provided
Newark (5-1) — Natalie Bates 1 goal, 1 assist … Kaleigh Pettit 1 goal, 1 assist … Phoebe Bates 1 goal … Madeline Tulloch 1 assist … Sadie DeTaeye 7 saves
