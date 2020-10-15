GENEVA — The Geneva girls soccer team (1-3, 1-3) earned their first elusive win since 2018 on Wednesday at home against Mynderse (0-4, 0-4). The Panthers had come close in recent games to ending their drought but it took a lone strike from freshman Kaitlyn Wright on an assist from sophomore Fabi Santiago to give the Panthers the 1-0 win and their first victory of the season. Natalie Budgar recorded six saves in 80 minutes for Geneva.
Newark 4, Midlakes 0
NEWARK — After the season-opening OT win over Mynderse, the Newark Reds (4-0, 4-0) once again look like the team to beat in the Finger Lakes East. With Wednesday's shutout of Midlakes, the Reds have outscored opponents 12-2 in four games thus far and have found scoring from several players.
The junior class carried the load on Wednesday night at Gabby Taylor notched a pair goals, Kaleigh Pettit scored a goal and registered an assist and Megan Napoleon scored as well. Senior Sadie DeTaeye made four stops across all 80 minutes.
Hanna Godkin did all she could in net and made eight saves in 80 minutes.
Pal-Mac 7, Waterloo 1
PALMYRA — Pal-Mac Red Raiders (4-0, 4-0) have matched Newark step-by-step to open the season with four straight wins as well. The Red Raiders have been even more deadly than the Reds. They sport a 23-1 goal advantage following their win over Waterloo on Wednesday night.
Sophomore Emma Robinson scored a hat-trick and more with four goals, impressive freshman Molly Ikewood notched both a pair of goals a pair of assists. Molly Seither socred a goal and got two helpers as well. Claire Boesel held things down in net with 10 saves in 80 minutes. Waterloo (1-4, 0-4) had their lone goal come from sophomore Brianna Cronberger while Cadance House registered five saves in 80 minutes.
FINGER LAKES WEST
Bloomfield 5, Dundee/Bradford 0
BLOOMFIELD — The Bombers (3-1, 3-1) remained in contention for the Finger Lakes West top spot with a solid win over Dundee/Bradford (0-3, 0-3).
Cam Lewis notched two goals as did Ava Hawkins. Bloomfield got one more from Maddie Johnson and Kailee Lewis assisted twice. Kirsta Sleve made an impressive 12 saves in 80 minutes for Dundee/Bradford.
Honeoye 1, Marcus Whitman 0
GORHAM — Honeoye (3-1, 3-1) remained locked in second place in the league alongside Bloomfield with a milestone win over Marcus Whitman (1-3, 1-2). Honeoye head coach Grace Wood earned her 300th career win thanks to Macie Yale's lone score of the game. Gabriella Trippi made five saves in 80 minutes for Honeoye and Wildcat's goalkeeper Abigail Kornbau made six saves.
"I was very proud of how my girls responded after halftime," Marcus Whitman head coach Greg O'Connor said. "Honeoye played well and a huge congrats to Grace. She is a wonderful coach. A well deserved 300th win."