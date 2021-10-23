SENECA FALLS — On a busy night at Bracht Field, the two-seed Mynderse Blue Devils girls soccer team got things started with their class B2 quarterfinal against the 10-seed Midlakes Screaming Eagles.
The two sides only met once this regular season back at Seneca Falls on Sep. 22 in a victory for the Blue Devils.
Mynderse was superior once again with a 1-0 win over the Screaming Eagles thanks to a beautiful late goal by sophomore Madelyn Verkey.
“My 2021 Mynderse team is the closest second-family that I have,” Mynderse head coach Melissa Morrin said after the win as juniors Ella Wirth and Grace Lando stood beside their head coach. “I love them, Ella Wirth, Grace Lando I’ve known them forever, since they were little. I’m just loving the experience at watching them leave it on the field, to bring the heart and soul, to make it happen. It’s fun, that was a fun game.”
The Blue Devils controlled the ball for most of the game but it wasn’t until 9:29 remained in the second half when Verkey found her shot.
The ball came to Verkey — who was running toward goal — right in front of the Midlakes box. Verkey turned her body and fired a one-time, side-footed shot that floated above the height of the goal and then dove down just over the reach of Midlakes sophomore goaltender Mara Deisering. Any more power and the ball may have bounced off the crossbar and out, any less power and Deisering may have gotten a hand on it.
It was a perfect shot that gave the Blue Devils all they needed to advance to the Class B2 semifinals.
“We’ve come together as a team so well,” Wirth said. “We’re like an insanely young team. We have two seniors that play, the rest of us are juniors (and) sophomores. We had freshman and eighth graders playing tonight. The fact that we were able to come together to take away a win from a team that tried to strategize us is amazing. The number of shots on goal was really good, I was happy with that.”
Mynderse (10-6-1) has won six of their last seven games and look to continue to fire on all cylinders as they get further into sectionals.
“The chemistry between this team is outstanding,” Lando said. “We’ve all been playing together since we were three years old and we’ve just grown together so it’s great to see.”
Midlakes (2-16) will return majority of their team for next season after only losing three seniors. An upset win over North Rose-Wolcott in the first round of sectionals is something to build on moving forward.
“This team really stuck together,” Midlakes head coach Mark Pettit said about the tough fight from his team. “Our record wasn’t great this year but this was a fantastic group of girls. They learned. We’re very young; we started one senior at the beginning of the year, we ended with two seniors starting so we have nine positions coming back. Next year, we have a really built JV team, they’re going to come up and support us. They learned, they got better and just a great group of girls I was able to coach.”
The Screaming Eagles best chance to score on Friday came with 21 minutes left in the first half when sophomore Amelia Maslyn found herself on a breakaway for Midlakes. The Blue Devils defense stormed back and was able to force Maslyn’s shot wide of goal.
“We’re building,” Pettit said on his program going forward. “We have great numbers at the varsity, JV and modified level. So, if we get those kids playing off-season now and get them ready for next year, I see really good things from Midlakes to come.”
Mynderse sophomore goaltender Lauren McDermott picked up the clean sheet with one save.
“We’re feeling good. We’re ready, we’re pumped,” Morrin, Wirth and Lando all said together on getting ready for the semifinals.
Mynderse will now play Penn Yan next Tuesday in the class B2 semifinals with a time and location yet to be determined.
“It’s sectionals, let’s make it a good run,” Morrin concluded with.