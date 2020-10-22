GENEVA — Waterloo hung on to prevail over Geneva 2-1 for their third win in the last four games.
“I was really impressed the way we played the first half,” Waterloo head coach Molly Lahr stated after the game about her teams big win. “Geneva had a really good second half, they came in really hungry. Defensively I thought we played well. I’m proud of us and we knew it was going to be a tight game. It’s always fun to come into Geneva and play those girls. Wendy (Wright) has done a great job with her team.”
Jazzmyn Lewis had the first opportunity to score for Waterloo (3-4, 2-4) in the opening minutes. Lewis' chance was the first shot of the game and was turned away by Panthers goalkeeper Natalie Budgar.
Fabiola Santiago has been a focal point for Geneva (1-5, 1-5) so far this season. Santiago earned the first chance for the Panthers with about 36 minutes remaining in the first half, but her shot was blocked and careened out of play by Waterloo defenders.
With about 32 minutes to play in the first half, Waterloo’s Macy Carr’s corner kick set up the game’s first goal. Carr kicked the ball right to teammate Morgan Caraballo, who scored the first goal of the game and an early lead for Waterloo.
About 6 minutes later, the Indians tacked on one more.
From about 30 yards out, senior captain Allie Smith kicked the ball about 40 feet in the air. The ball refused to enter back into orbit and ended up just over Budgar’s head to the right side of the net to give Waterloo a 2-0 lead.
With time ticking down in the first half, Natalie McFadden found the ball for the Panthers right in front of the middle of the box. Waterloo goalie Cadance House stood tall and saved McFadden’s strike.
Waterloo carried the 2-0 lead into halftime and into the second half.
With about 29 minutes to go in the game, Panthers’ Wright had free kick opportunity from about 25 yards to the Waterloo net.
Wright went for the goal but her shot went wide left.
Geneva’s Mikayla Myer would finally get the Panthers on the board with about 8 minutes to go in the game with a goal of the cross bar and past the Waterloo goalie House.
“I was happy to see that they dug deep,” Geneva head coach Wendy Wright stated on her teams fight at the end of the game. “We were struggling at the beginning of the game. We’re really having a hard time finding our game. We never give up and I’m really happy with them. They did a great job in the second half.”
Geneva could not manage to get another ball across the goal line and Waterloo hung on for the 2-1 win.
“Our mindset is always respect the process and what’s next,” Wright added. “We have a really young team and we will be together for at least two more years. I always stay extremely positive and try to not give my team too many excuses. But, we have to learn from everything that we do. I asked these girls, what can you do better? What can we do better for our team the next time around? I’m proud of them pulling through at the end tonight.”
As for Waterloo, they have earned their first winning streak of the 2020 season.
“I think we’re finally finding our groove,” Lahr said about her team. “We have a lot of girls that haven’t played together, we’re pretty young. Our senior leadership has been good between Bryanna Page and Allie Smith. What we control is the way we play our game. Our goalie, Cadance House has been playing incredible for us right now.”
Waterloo will play on the road once again as the Indians head to Midlakes on Saturday for a game at 11 a.m.
Geneva is back at Loman Field on Saturday when the host Palmyra-Macedon at 1 p.m.