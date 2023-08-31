GENEVA — Kaitlyn Wright is coming off a tremendous junior season for the Geneva Panthers girls soccer team and she started off her final year with a stellar performance in the 2023 season opener.
Wright's hat-trick turned out to be the difference in a 4-2 victory over the Marion Black Knights, who was the No. 2 seed in Class C2 a year ago.
"It feels great to start a new season," Geneva head coach Colin Peck said after the win. "They've worked hard in the winter and in the summer so to start the season off at 1-0, I can't say enough about it."
Wright scored all three of her goals in the second half after the two sides were knotted up at one at the halftime break.
"It's really exciting," Wright said on starting a new season. "We worked really hard through the preseason and we're all excited to get back to it."
Marion (0-1) recorded the first goal of the game nine minutes into the contest on a goal by senior Hannah Roegiers, who was assisted by senior teammate Emily Gushlaw.
But 31 seconds later, Panthers junior Zyla Reid scored Geneva's first goal of the season with a second-chance rebound after hitting the top of the Black Knights crossbar on her first shot attempt.
The game remained 1-1 until the second half.
The first eight minutes had ticked off the clock in the second when Wright received a free kick from 25 yards out from the left side of the net following a Marion penalty.
Wright's fired a powerful shot with curl that dipped at a perfect angle to trickle over Marion senior goalkeeper Mia Hosbach's fingertips and into the net to put the Panthers up 2-1 and in the lead for good.
"We worked on a lot of conditioning and worked on a lot of technical stuff," Wright said on her off-season preparations to get ready for the new season.
Two minutes later, Wright received a friendly bounce off her corner kick as the ball hit a Marion defender off the leg and rolled just across the goal line to give her Panthers a 3-1 lead.
The Black Knights responded quickly to cut the lead back to one, but Wright's completion of her hat-trick gave Geneva (1-0) the decisive 4-2 lead and solid breathing room for the final 15 minutes of the opener.
Wright had a free kick from five yards outside of the 18-yard box from the left side. Similar to her first goal, Wright fired a curling shot but this time the ball dipped more dramatically and bounced right through Hosbach's legs and in.
"I definitely want to keep scoring to help my team as much as I can," Wright said on some goals for her senior year.
"We have a couple of players that if they can get the ball on their foot and we set up some spots for them, then they can kick a lot of balls in the back of the net," Peck said on how effective his offense can be this year.
Geneva sophomore goalkeeper Teagan Cohrs made her varsity debut and after the early Marion goal, she held a fast Black Knights offense to just two goals for her first career win.
"She did great," Peck said on Cohrs' first game. "She was aggressive on the ball and she made some big saves for us."
Marion will host Waterloo in their next game on Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. while Geneva will host Newark/Lyons next on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m for their next contest.
"We're working hard and we'll see how that pays off in the end," Peck said on his season's expectations after losing a lot of seniors last year.
