The Finger Lakes East softball Player of the Week was not as cut and dry this time around. Two players stood out above the rest and for that reason both Mynderse Academy’s Lauren McDermott and Geneva High School’s Madison Martinez have been named the Finger Lakes East softball Player(s) of the Week.
A sophomore center fielder, McDermott had a big week for the Blue Devils (9-5, 9-4). She hit a staggering .786 in four games, going 11-for-14 and scoring 13 runs. In her 11 hits, she popped two home runs, three doubles and a triple. She is the daughter of Chad and Christine McDermott.
McDermott led the Blue Devils to a 4-0 week last week, outscoring opponents 24-10 in the process. The Finger Lakes East league is jam-packed at the top of the standings this year and thanks to McDermott’s big week, Mynderse made moves up the standings and are poised for a deep run in sectionals.
McDermott and the Blue Devils played their final regular season game on Wednesday night against Waterloo.
Meanwhile, Geneva (2-14, 1-13) has not had a strong season as a team but have a shining star in Martinez. Last week, Martinez lit up pitchers with a .643 batting average, going 9-for-14 with two doubles, two home runs and five runs scored. Martinez is the daughter of Milton Martinez and Nancy Velez-Anderson and will be attending Case Western Reserve University in the fall.
Like Mynderse — and many other Section V teams — Geneva softball wrapped up its regular season on Wednesday with a long away game against Greece Arcadia.