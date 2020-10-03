Girls swimming and diving was one of the normal fall sports green-lighted for play by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 task force.
Tons of protocols have been put into place to provide the safest environment possible.
The Wayne-Finger Lakes league began practice Sept. 21. The first meet is scheduled for Tuesday.
The W-FL continues to made up of five programs, including two with multiple districts involved.
Palmyra-Macedon won the league last season, prevailing in all four of its league meets en route to a 7-2 overall mark.
“I was very excited for the swimmers that they will have a fall season, whether it be shortened or not,” Pal-Mac head coach Chris Oaks said. “I know many swimmers throughout the league have been swimming in the lake or doing outside workouts. I’m glad that they are going to get to reap the benefits of those workouts and be able to show how strong they are in a season.”
The Red Raiders are grouping their swimmers in cohorts of 6-7 athletes. They start in opposite ends of the pool so they’re more than six feet apart.
Diving will be done at separate times.
Swimmers/divers must arrive at practices with their gear already donned. Coaches and athletes are wearing face coverings not in the water.
Oaks welcomes back four seniors: Brinley Bruening, Cady Eakins, Cassidy Herendeen and Meghan Schmandt.
Midlakes/Red Jacket gave the Red Raiders their stiffest test last season, winding up with a 3-1 league record and 7-3 mark overall. Seniors Paige Mattoon and Kennady Perri lead the charge for Midlakes/RJ.
Marcus Whitman (4-6 overall, 2-2 W-FL in 2019), Newark (3-7, 1-3) and Gananda/Wayne (1-8, 0-4) rounded out the league standings last season.
Amy Smithling is the lone senior on Marcus Whitman’s roster in 2020.
Lacey Boschetto and Alexandra Briggs represent Newark’s two Class of 2021 members.
Emma Wallace will be the lone senior represented on Gananda/Wayne for the season.
Although the campaign unquestionably will look different than previous ones, there will be a season.
“The question I’ve posed and not asked or answered yet is, “What’s going to make this season successful?” Oaks said. “For some girls that don’t make sectionals it can only be a six-week season. The mindset is do your best and let’s work hard.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen. We are just going to take each day as it is, and how do you improve individually and as a team knowing that we may be separated in the water?”