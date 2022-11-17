The Palmyra-Macedon girls swimming and diving team dominated its way to a fourth straight Finger Lakes league title and seventh in the past 11 years.
Christopher Oaks’ Red Raiders cruised to an undefeated league record, one win better than the combined program of Gananda and Wayne Central.
Pal-Mac closed out with a league-most eight swimmers earning first-team honors in this year’s All-League selections.
Angelina Trapp and Katheryn Shoots were among five seniors who made the first team for Pal-Mac. Trapp was named Senior of the Year while Shoots put together another great season on the diving board.
Seniors Tessa Bay, Danielle McDonald, Charlotte Sanson along with junior Elizabeth Share and sophomores Jillian Anthony, Catherine Kubasiewicz rounded out the Red Raiders’ first-team selections.
Share was named Swimmer of the Meet in the Finger Lakes Invitational on Oct. 15.
Midlakes/Red Jacket senior Kyla Bugbee and sophomore Orianna Carrasquel along with Newark sophomore Rita Romano also were named first-team all-stars.
Gananda/Wayne head coach Dani Richards was named Coach of the Year.