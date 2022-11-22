Elizabeth Share made history for Palmyra-Macedon girls swimming this past weekend.
Share competed as part of the Section V team at the girls swimming state meet and in doing so, became the first girl to compete at states from Pal-Mac since Holly Williams in 2001.
Share was ranked 33rd in the 100-yard butterfly going into Friday’s preliminaries with a season-best time of 59.41 seconds. She saved the best for last, besting her time by 0.2 seconds in the prelims and moving up nine spots to 24th.
By besting her time and moving up, Share secured a spot in the bonus heat in Saturday’s finals.
On Saturday, she touched the wall with an even better time of 58.16 seconds, good for 22nd place and the 13th-best time in the state. The winner of the event was Corning junior Angelina McKane with a time of 54.05.
“Elizabeth worked so hard this season to achieve her goal,” coaches Christopher Oaks and Becky DeSol wrote in an email. “For her to come into a large meet with the best swimmers in the state — and improve her time by over a second and place higher than she was ranked — is so exciting for her.”