PALMYRA — The Pal-Mac Red Raiders hosted the Midlakes Screaming Eagles for their Senior Night on Thursday and came away with their seventh victory of the season and their first Finger Lakes Championship since 2016.
Seniors Emma Brooks, Brynn Grandusky, Sydney Ingalls, Milan Kinsman, Katherine McEwen, Julia Seeger, and Zoe Wissick were honored by their teammates with speeches and flowers before they swam their final home meet.
“Becky (Assistant Coach) and I couldn’t be more proud of all the girls,” Coach Oaks said. “They stepped up and found a competitive edge in every event. Liz Grillo (Midlakes Coach) has done a phenomenal job with her team and has kept this league, and tonight’s meet, exciting. This was an overall team win from Pal-Mac and reminded all of us how much we love this sport.”
Sweeping all three relays, Pal-Mac led off the meet with a 2:12.23 in the Medley Relay. The girls swam the 200 Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:51.32 and the 400 Freestyle relay with a time of 4:08.84. The Raiders had a double winner with Charlotte Sanson in the 200 IM (2:31.84) and the 100 Butterfly (1:09.40). Other winners for Pal-Mac included Sydney Ingalls in Diving (145.75), Elizabeth Share in the 500 Freestyle (5:56.04), and Angelina Trapp in the 100 Backstroke (1:13.16).
Midlakes had winners with Kennady Perri in the 200 Freestyle (2:14.04), Paige Mattoon in the 50 Freestyle (27.82), Emily Meissner in the 100 Freestyle (59.57), and Maggie Mahoney in the 100 Breaststroke (1:20.94).
Pal-Mac will host Diving Leagues this Saturday at 1PM at the High School Pool.