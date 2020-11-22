WEBSTER — All eyes were on Pal-Mac after their strong performance at the Wayne-Finger Lakes Championships a few weeks ago, but it was Marcus Whitman sophomore Zoey Dean and senior Amy Smothling who stole the show at the Class C Section V championships with huge wins in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.
Before Dean could swim her way to victory in the 200 IM, the first event of the meet was the 200-yard medley relay that was won by Wellsville with a final time of 2:04.96.
Marcus Whitman finished second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:07.85. Sophomores Zoey Dean and Riley Bond along with senior Amy Smithling and freshman Payton Valastro swam for Whitman.
The 200-yard individual medley arrived at its usual third slot of the meet and Marcus Whitman’s Dean stole the show as she came out with the best time of 2:25.54 to win the Section V 200-yard individual medley five seconds ahead of second place Angela Tewksbury of Livonia.
“It feels great to win,” Dean stated after her win.
Dean won three 200-yard individual medley’s during a regular season.
“It’s been really weird,” Dean added on her 2020 season. “I swam all summer last year and this summer I didn’t so it was hard to get back into shape.”
Marcus Whitman head coach Mindy Heaven raved about Dean’s work ethic both in season and all year round.
“Zoey is an amazing swimmer,” Heaven stated after Dean’s 200-yard individual medley win. “She swims year round and this was her first year to not be able to swim year round. She came into this season swimming new events and crushed it, she worked really hard.”
Dean also finished in 3rd place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.54.
Marcus Whitman kept the winning ways afloat with Amy Smithling touching the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.34, beating Pal-Mac’s Elizabeth Share by nearly two seconds at 1:05.15.
Share has been one of the area’s finest swimmers throughout the season and took first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.54, beating Lauren Staba of Wellsville by four and a half seconds.
Midlakes/Red Jacket senior Kennady Perri touched the wall in second place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.41, less than a second behind Hayden Waldon of Wellsville.
Perri also finished in third place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.37.
Midlakes/Red Jacket senior Paige Mattoon finished in third place for the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.36, just .02 seconds off her season best.
Despite the third place finish in the 50 free, Mattoon helped Midlakes/Red Jacket to a first place finish in 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.59 comprised of Perri, Mattoon, junior Elaina Harris-Maxwell and anchored by sophomore Kyla Bugbee.
The meet was finished off with the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Midlakes/Red Jacket also won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:02.40. Perri, Mattoon, Bugbee and junior Maggie Mahoney swam for Midlakes/Red Jacket.
Palmyra-Macedon finished in third place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:09.76. Share, eight grader Jillian Anthony, freshman Amber Newsome and junior Autumn Collins swam for Pal-Mac.
Out of the twelve teams at the Class C Finals, Midlakes/Red Jacket finished in third place with 270 points. Palmyra-Macedon finished in fifth place with 144 points. Marcus Whitman finished in sixth place with 132 points.
In first was Wellsville with 428 points followed by Livonia in second with 372.
East Rochester finished in 11th place with 28 points. North Rose-Wolcott finished in last place with 20 points while Wellsville won the meet with 428 points.