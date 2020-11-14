PITTSFORD — In 2019, Mynderse girls tennis squeaked out a victory over East Rochester, 3-2, in the Class C1 semifinals on their way to a Section V championship.
This year, the two teams met in the finals, and East Rochester erupted for a 4-1 victory and the Class C1 crown.
“A lot of these girls were determined, ready to play, and it showed throughout the whole season,” East Rochester coach Ed Mandara said. “They’ve just dominated almost everyone we’ve played this year.”
“Two very good teams played here today and we came up a bit short,” Mynderse head coach Scott Redding said. “(East Rochester) is very good; we played them last year. We knew how good they’d be, but they did a great job. My hat’s off to them.”
The featured matchup of the day came at No. 1 singles between East Rochester’s Olivia Raschiatore and Mynderse’s Val Kohberger. Both players had dominant seasons, winning far more than they lost.
At the beginning, players on all courts showed obvious signs of both nerves and low body temperature. Despite playing indoors, Mendon Racquet and Pool Club was certainly on the chilly side. Both Kohberger and Raschiatore produced multiple unforced errors through the first few games.
Raschiatore seemed to find a groove quickly and utilized clever ball placement and baseline shots to wear down Kohberger. Raschiatore broke her serve quickly and, before 20 minutes had passed, found herself up 5-0.
Kohberger fought back valiantly and forced long rallies, but Raschiatore won the majority of those with polished play and few errors. The East Rochester junior was up 7-0 before Kohberger won her first game.
On court No. 2, Zoe Zutes used all of her 6-foot frame to power aces, forehands and overhead slams past Amy Mahoney, 10-2. No. 2 singles was the second match to wrap up, leaving East Rochester one match win away from sectional victory.
“Everyone was focused. Everyone had their own desire on what they were playing for,” Mandara said. “Olivia, this is her fourth year. She’s still a junior and she’s been playing tough and has improved dramatically. (Olivia and Zoe) improved, especially on their serves, and I think that was key to them. They put whoever they were playing on the defensive.”
On a court in another part of the club, Mynderse No. 3 singles player Sydney Partee gave hope to the Blue Devils with a 10-3 victory over Lily Funk, but it would be the lone Blue Devils victory.
While Raschiatore was on the verge of putting away Kohberger, a joyous scream erupted from the first doubles court. East Rochester’s No. 1 tandem of Sydney Freiberger and Sarah Stone defeated Eleka Gonz and Lily Pena-Alicea 10-4 to give East Rochester their third match win, clinching the Class C1 title.
All players gathered around the last match playing: the No. 1 singles.
Kohberger and Raschiatore traded wicked forehand after forehand, and while Raschiatore was up big with two games to go, the final two games were perhaps the best played between the two. Kohlberger fought for every inch and managed to break Raschiatore to make the score 8-3.
Raschiatore rose to the occasion and, with her team cheering her on, closed out the match 10-3 and the celebration was on for East Rochester.
“We had a great season,” Redding stated after the match. “I told them, ‘You got to be proud of yourselves. You made it to the last day of tennis two years in a row. Not a lot of teams get to do that. Sometimes you win them, sometimes you don’t. Don’t hang your heads. Be proud, and let’s get to work in the offseason so we can get back here next year and maybe get a different outcome.’ ”