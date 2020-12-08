It was over three weeks ago when the girls tennis season came to a close. Initially in doubt, the 2020 season was completed and gave seniors their fall sports swan song.
The 2020 Finger Lakes East and West All_Stars have been announced as well as the Honorable Mentions.
Geneva Panthers, Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders, Penn Yan Mustangs and Mynderse Blue Devils headline the all-stars from both sides.
Harley/Allendale/Columbia (7-3, 11-5) won the East title this season while Penn Yan(10-0, 13-0) rolled through to secure the West league title with an undefeated season.
Pal-Mac(7-3, 9-4) finished in 2nd place in the East and Mynderse(9-1, 12-2) finished in 2nd place in the West.
Penn Yan went on to beat Pal-Mac in the Class B2 sectional final to close out their team season.
HAC defeated the No. 1-seed Avoca-Prattsburgh in the Class C2 sectional final a year after their sectional defeat to Penn Yan.
Mynderse fell short to East Rochester(10-1, 14-1) in the Class C1 sectional final. but captured the individual title with Val Kohberger winning singles.
HAC’s Sophia Carling(5-0, 8-2) was selected as an East All-Star for No. 1 singles.
HAC’s Ella Novy-Marax & Maggie Syrett(3-1) at No. 1 doubles and Zoe Fleischer & Diya Tanwar at No. 2 doubles also made the All-Star list for the East.
HAC’s Margo Hillyard was an honorable mention for singles.
Pal-Mac had five all-star selections in the East.
Heather Weaver(No. 1 singles), Anna Javorowsky(No. 2 singles), Austin Hager(No. 3 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Katie Schreib & Kaleen Anderson were all honored as East all-stars for the Red Raiders.
Penn Yan’s twin sisters Molly and Claire Pullen took home their fourth consecutive individual doubles sectional championship.
It was little surprise that both Pullen sisters made appearances on the All-Star list after not losing a single match all year. Penn Yan’s No. 1 singles player Molly Pullen(4-0, 10-0) was selected for her play at the No. 1 singles position while her twin sister Claire Pullen(4-0, 10-0) was selected for No. 2 singles.
The Mustangs continued to rake in the recognition as No. 3 singles player Abigail Garvey(4-0, 10-0) completed an undefeated season in addition to her teammates. Both the No. 1 doubles team of Jayden Hollister & Sydney Moravec(4-0, 10-0) and Grace Swarthout, Sam Denson & Abby Bodine were all honored as a West All-Stars for the Mustangs.
Mynderse had Val Kohberger(2-2, 6-4) for No. 1 singles while Amy Mahoney(3-1, 9-1) and Eleka Gonaz(8-2) were recognized for their play at the No. 2 doubles as West All-Stars.
Sydney Partee(9-1) was an honorable mention for singles for the Blue Devils.