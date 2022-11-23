Another competitive girls tennis season concluded well before the holiday season, and it featured undefeated league titles, deep postseason team runs and success at the singles and doubles level.
Geneva improved upon its 2021 season with an even better 2022 campaign. The Panthers won the Finger Lakes East championship with an undefeated mark of 9-0. Coach Bill Hadsell’s squad swept its way to the Section V Class B1 championship before falling to a strong team from Honeoye Falls-Lima.
Individually, the Panthers also had success in singles and doubles.
Geneva swept top honors in the FL East with Scout Porschet named the top No. 1 singles player, Amber Paynter the top No. 2 singles player and Jana Fladd the top No. 3 singles. In doubles, Payce Chu-Lustig and Sophie Augustine were tops at No. 1 and Kelly Miller and Moriah Pilet were best at No. 2.
Chu-Lustig and Augustine went on to take the Class B1 doubles sectional title.
In the West, Harley/Allendale-Columbia took top honors in all but one category. Mynderse No. 3 singles player Leah Redding was the league’s top player at her spot. Penn Yan’s Rachael Garvey and doubles player Natalie Koen also made the First Team in their respective spots.
The East and West also awarded two seniors with the Bill Coleman Award. The award goes to a senior who is an ambassador for tennis, loves the game and attempts to promote the sport. The 2022 winners are Mynderse Academy’s Redding and Marcus Whitman’s Hannah Gardner.
Lyons took the league crown as a team in Wayne County but it was Larisa Kotok of Marion who took home the league’s MVP award. Kendra Stowell and Emily Casalmir of Lyons made the First Team in singles and Madison Secor and Olivia Geil of Clyde-Savannah were named as the top doubles pair on the First Team.
Plenty of action from the beginning of September to the middle of October took place in the 2022 girls tennis season. Plenty of action and much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.