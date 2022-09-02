GENEVA — Thursday afternoon was the start of the 2022 girls tennis season for both the Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles and the Geneva Panthers.

Only four matches took place at Geneva High School after the forfeit victory at No. 2 doubles. The Panthers cruised to the season-opening victory after winning 5-0 over the Golden Eagles.

Geneva took the win in 48 of the 56 total games played on Thursday.

Junior McKenzie Forbes and freshman Teagan Cohrs were the winners of the forfeit in No. 2 doubles for the Panthers.

Geneva’s three singles matches only lost one single game in the season opener.

After putting together a 9-3 campaign in 2021 at No. 1 singles, junior Elisabeth Porschet dominated in her first match this season at the same position on the ladder with the 6-0, 6-0 victory over Clyde-Savannah senior MaKenna Lewis.

After playing at No. 3 singles in all of 2021, Panthers sophomore Amber Paynter competed at No. 2 singles on Thursday and cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win as well over Golden Eagles eighth grader Avianna Miller.

Fellow eighth grader Emma Ames did win the one game in singles on Thursday for Clyde-Savannah but fell 6-1, 6-0 to Geneva senior Jana Fladd.

In the most competitive match of the day, Geneva seniors Kelly Miller and Moriah Pilet defeated Golden Eagles seniors Madison Secor and Moriah Pilet 6-3, 6-4 in No. 1 doubles.

Geneva (1-0) will be back on their home courts for their next match when they host Mynderse Academy at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Clyde-Savannah (0-1) will play next in a preseason tournament at Lyons High School starting tomorrow at 9 a.m. The Golden Eagles along with Lyons, Marion/Gananda, North Rose-Wolcott and Sodus/Williamson will take part in the tourney.