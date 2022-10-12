PALMYRA — The Geneva Panthers were back in the Class B1 girls tennis team sectional championship for a second consecutive year as the No. 1 seed, but this year the team came in with an undefeated record hoping to avenge its 2021 finals loss.

But he run for a title fell short once again with a 5-0 loss to the 3-seed Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars on Tuesday afternoon at Palmyra-Macedon High School.

Despite the 5-0 match loss, Geneva (13-1) battled hard and forced the Cougars (8-6) into several tiebreaks.

“Our hats are off to HF-L, they came to play,.They’re a really good team, they have a lot of depth,” Geneva head coach Bill Hadsell said. “We had a great season. I know it was going to be a tough match, we had to kind of pull together, we just faced a tougher opponent. We hadn’t won the league title in a long time. The girls have had a great season, I’m really proud of the way that they have been playing. I know it’s disappointing to them but they should keep their heads high.”

All five matches played simultaneously with the three singles matches playing on the higher courts while the two doubles played on the lower courts at Pal-Mac.

Both doubles matches were the first to end and both ended in sweeps by the Cougars.

Panthers sophomore Sophie Augustine and freshman Payce Chu-Lustig fell at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-2 while seniors Kelly Miller and Moriah Pilet lost at No. 2 doubles by a match score of 6-1, 6-4

Geneva sophomore Amber Paynter and HF-L’s Hazel Jokl at the No. 2 singles spot were the first singles match to begin play. Paynter started strong for the Panthers as she won the first game in five points, securing the early break.

It was a first set that saw three breaks from both sides as Paynter and Jokl went to a first-set tiebreak.

Paynter lost 2-7 in the tiebreak but continued to fight in the second set.

Down 4-1, Jokl caught fire and won the final five games to win 7-6(2), 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

It was the first time all season that Paynter dropped a match. She ended the year with a 13-1 singles record.

Senior Jana Fladd was another Panther to go ahead 4-1 and then fall as HL-F’s Ava Youngblut caught fire as well at the No. 3 singles slot.

After giving up the 4-1 lead, Fladd fought back to force a tiebreak but lost 7-4 to drop the first set.

The senior then fell 4-6 in the second set to land at 13-1 on the season.

Geneva No. 1 singles Elisabeth Porschet fell to 12-2 on the year after the junior lost to HF-L’s Mary Repass.

Porschet hung tough with Repass all match long but a couple break points late in the first set put her in a deficit after losing the first set 6-3.

She continued to fight to force a tiebreak in the second set but lost 7 of the 11 points in the tiebreak to fall 3-6, 6-7(4).

“We’ll see where we stand,” Hadsell said on the team moving on to individual sectionals. “We’re going to run into those big Monroe County schools like the Pittsford’s and the Brighton’s. I’m hoping we can have a little bit of success and go as deep as we can but it’s going to be a tough tournament next week.”