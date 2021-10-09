PALMYRA — A promising start turned into a lopsided loss for the Geneva girls tennis team in the Class B1 team sectional championship.
The one-seeded Panthers battled the two-seeded Harley/Allendale-Columbia at Palmyra-Macedon senior high school on Friday afternoon and Geneva (9-2) fell against HAC (10-3) in by a final score of 4-1.
“We had a great season, we lost to a great team,” Geneva head coach Bill Hadsell said after the match. “I think some of our younger players being here for their first sectionals just gives them some momentum for next year to build on. If we work hard I think we’ll be okay. They have to put in the work to do that.”
Both teams knew their other would present a tough challenge as they each pulled out 3-2 victories in their respective semifinals.
The three singles matches played on the upper courts while the two doubles matches played on the lower courts to get things started at Palmyra-Macedon High School.
The No. 2 singles match was first to play with Geneva junior Jana Fladd up against Wolves freshman Ellie Swan. Fladd came into Friday winning her last four matches while posting an 8-2 record but things did not go her way against Swan.
Fladd lost her first set 6-0 but was able to figure out her serve in the first game of the second set. After falling behind 4-1 in the second set, Fladd broke Swan’s serve for the only time in the game to keep her hopes alive. But, it was not enough as Swan regrouped quickly and won the match in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.
Geneva sophomore Elisabeth Porschet played at the No. 1 singles spot up against sophomore Sophia Carling.
Porschet lost for the first time this season against Honeoye-Falls Lima in the semifinals as she took her 9-1 record against Carling, who came in winning her last 10 matches.
After the two held their serves to begin the match, Carling broke Porschet’s serve to go up 2-1 and Porschet was able to break right back to knot the set up at 2-2.
Porschet struggled with her first serve all match long and it cost her the first set by dropping the last four games.
After four more break points to open up the second set, the two were tied at 2-2 once again.
Porschet’s serve woes continued as she only held serve in the first game of the match, resulting in a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Carling.
While both doubles matches were heading to a third set, drama also came at the No. 3 singles match.
Geneva freshman Amber Paynter came into Friday with an 8-1 record and was up against eighth grader Kaitlyn Shin.
Paynter stepped up and dominated the first set against Shin winning 6-2, but the eighth-grade Shin showed impressive resilience and answered with a 6-2 second-set win of her own.
As the sunset was reaching eye level on the court, three matches were heading into the third set with it being anyone’s game to capture the sectional title.
Paynter loss control of her serve in the third set and fell to Shin 6-2, 2-6, 0-6.
For No. 2 doubles, Geneva freshman Sophie Augustine and eighth grader Payce Chu-Lustig pulled out the lone win for the Panthers in the championship after coming up clutch in a second set tiebreak victory over sophomores Isabel Goldstein and Alessia Rodriguez.
The final score for No. 2 doubles was 6-4, 7-6 as Augustine and Chu-Lustig finish their season together at 11-0.
Panthers junior Kelly Miller and lone-senior Alexandria Oddi fell to HAC seniors Margo Hillyard and Elizabeth Nicosia by a final score of 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 in No. 1 doubles. Miller and Oddi close their season together with a final record of 8-3.
This is a young Panthers program that has already exceeded their expectations.
“I don’t remember having as good as a season as these girls have had in a long time,” Hadsell said on his program going forward. “Our girls tennis is really on the rise. We have a young team, only graduating one senior so the future looks bright for Geneva tennis.”