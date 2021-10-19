MENDON — For the first time in state history, girls tennis team sectionals have a chance at a state title, and Mynderse wanted to grab a piece of history on Monday.
The match at Mendon Racquet Club & Pool pitted Class B2 champions Mynderse Blue Devils (16-2) against the Class B1 champs Harley/Allendale-Columbia Wolves (11-3) in the first ever state qualifier.
HAC sought to avenge a regular season loss to Mynderse and were successful, defeating the Blue Devils 3-2 after the No. 3 singles match determined the outcome.
“It was a great experience,” Mynderse head coach Scott Redding said after the match. “We played them during the regular season and it was 3-2 match where we were on the up-side of that one. So, we obviously had high hopes coming in here today. We knew it was going to be 3-2 again, you just don’t know which way and it didn’t go our way this time.
“But, what a season, I told the girls that you made history today, this has never existed before,” Redding said. “The past teams that I won sectionals with, you win and it’s over. They got to do something special today that no other women’s tennis team has ever done before so it’s kind of cool.”
It was a bit of déjà vu for the Blue Devils as they fell behind 0-2 after No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles went the way of the Wolves. Just as they did in the Class B2 sectional final, they needed three straight victories.
Mynderse was able to stay strong and tied the play-in at two match wins apiece with wins from No. 2 singles player Amy Mahoney and the No. 2 doubles team of Bridget Aceto & Leah Redding.
It came to down to Mynderse junior Holly Marriott against HAC eighth grader Kaitlyn Shin in the No. 3 singles match.
Marriott came into Monday with an overall record of 15-2 on the season. She lost a close tiebreaker to Shin in the first set while the other matches were in play.
It wasn’t until Marriott had a 3-1 lead in the second set where she was aware that it was all coming down to her.
Marriott stayed up with the break advantage at 5-4 and she aimed to close out the set on serve to force a decisive third set.
At the time, Marriott appeared to be down 15-40 as Shin won the final point of the game. Shin then walked off the court while Marriott made it clear that she thought was 30-30 on the previous point.
After a discussion with the coaches and the players, they decided to replay it all the way back to 30-30. Shin won the next two points to knot the set up at 5-5.
The two then split the next two games to head to another tiebreak. Marriott fell behind 6-4 in the tiebreak with the Blue Devils’ life on the line.
On Marriott’s serve, a decent rally ended in a clean winner hit by Marriott that was just out of the reach of Shin. With the game at 6-5, Shin took the ball and served for the match. Marriott returned serve with a nasty drop shot that Shin could not catch up to. The two switched sides knotted up at 6-6.
Shin then double faulted on the next serve and Marriott went up 7-6 with at least two serves to close out the set.
After a long rally, Marriott’s strong forehand was just wide of the left sideline to have the tiebreak knotted up once again at 7-7. Marriott’s shot on the ensuing point carried a bit too far past the baseline to fall behind 8-7.
Shin secured the win on her next serve to win the tiebreak 9-7.
Marriott played hard in her 6-7, 6-7 defeat as she will be one of few to return to this strong Blue Devils team.
“It’s just been great, I don’t know what else that you can say,” Redding said on the entire season. “We’ve been with that group for such a long time. Six of them are going to graduate, we only return two (players) next year so obviously we enjoyed this. I say this all the time, it’s not because they win and they’re successful, they’re just good people and they’re fun to be around. (The seniors) are going to be missed. They made tennis fun and I just hope that we can keep the program going without them.”