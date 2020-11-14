MENDON — It was the final day of team sectionals for Section V girls tennis as No. 2-seeded Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders faced off against the No.1-seed Penn Yan Mustangs for the Class B2 Sectional Final at Mendon Racquet & Pool.
This was a rematch of last year’s Class B2 semifinal when the defending champion Mustangs defeated the Red Raiders, who were looking for their first sectional title since 2016.
Penn Yan(13-0) — led by the Pullen twins — defeated Pal-Mac(9-4), 5-0 on Saturday afternoon to clinch their 3rd sectional title.
“It feels great to win this title especially during this pandemic,” Penn Yan head coach Nate Kraemer stated after his teams sectional title win over Pal-Mac. “We weren’t even sure if we were going to get a chance to play tennis or sectionals. To be able to get out to do what we were hoping to do is great.”
There was no third singles in the sectional final as Pal-Mac was struggling to fill a roster as they have recently been affected by COVID-19.
The No.1 singles was a matchup between senior Molly Pullen from Penn Yan versus senior Heather Weaver of Pal-Mac.
Pullen took down Weaver, 10-0.
Every match that was played on Saturday was a one-sided affair that went in favor of the Mustangs, but so has every match the Mustangs have played this year.
Weaver was first to serve in the match but it was instant break point as Pullen took down the Red Raider’s number one player in five points in the opening game.
Pullen showed off her serve in the second game as she won that game in six points to go up 2-0.
Three games later, Pullen had a serve up 5-0.
The sixth game went to the first deuce of the match. Pullen and Weaver had a few hits back and forth until Pullen did a nice drop shot where Weaver ended up hitting it into the net as Pullen went up 6-0.
Pullen would win another deuce on her next service game to go up 8-0.
Pullen finished off Weaver two games later to complete the dominate 10-0 victory.
Pullen’s twin sister Claire Pullen also won her match by a final score of 10-0 over Pal-Mac freshman Austin Hager in No. 2 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Penn Yan junior Jayden Hollister and senior Sydney Moravec defeated Pal-Mac seniors Kaleen Anderson and Libbi Colling, 10-1.
In No. 2 doubles, Penn Yan seniors Sam Denson and Grace Swarthout defeated Pal-Mac sophomore Ginger Galens and senior Ella Wieber, 10-1.
Penn Yan junior Abigail Garvey was awarded the No. 3 singles win via forfeit.
Pal-Mac finishes their season at five games over .500 after two Class B2 sectional final appearances in the last three years.
“They’ve worked hard,” Palmyra-Macedon head coach Tane Robinson stated after the sectional finals against Penn Yan about his team this season. “They were focused on being safe, having fun and improving at tennis. Those were out priorities throughout the year and this team really did that. We saw big improvements during the course of the year and we made sure each and every time when we’re out on the court whether during a practice or match that we were having fun.”
Both Pal-Mac and Penn Yan now move onto individual sectionals starting next week.
Robinson added that freshman Hager is excited to take her talents to her first individual sectionals next week while his senior captain Weaver will go on next week on the doubles side of things after playing singles all year.
Weaver entering her third season in individual sectionals at doubles after finishing as a finalist or third place a couple of times before.
“We’re going to do what we always do which is do our best and try to have fun,” Robinson added.
“We’re very hopeful with our prospects for the tournament next week,” Kraemer added. “Molly and Claire Pullen have won the championship three straight times in doubles so they’re favored to win the doubles again. Abagail Garvey looks to have a chance of potentially winning a title of her own in singles.”