PENN YAN — Hard work finally paid-off on Wednesday afternoon for Penn Yan’s Claire and Molly Pullen.
The twin sisters have only been playing tennis for the previous four years. Yet in all four of their seasons wearing the blue and orange for the Mustangs, the two put on a remarkable showing.
Throughout the last four seasons, the two of them have won four consecutive sectional doubles titles as well as led the Mustangs to three straight sectional title as sophomores, juniors and seniors.
On Wednesday at Penn Yan Academy, the two of them signed their national letters of intent with their parents by their sides to play tennis this fall at Nazareth College.
“The great sense of community that Nazareth had and the really great educational programs for both of us,” Claire Pullen stated on what went into her decision.
“We love the head coach (at Nazareth), he’s a really great guy. He brings a family-type atmosphere,” Molly Pullen stated on her decision as well.
Claire ended her high school career with an overall singles record of 41-1 while winning 69 of her 71 total sets played as well as winning 472 of her 541 total games played, a game-win percentage of 87.2%.
“Leading the team to three sectional titles and individual titles for us,” Claire said of her favorite memory playing tennis at Penn Yan.
As for her sister Molly, she ended her high school career with an overall singles record of 52-4 while winning 91 of her 102 total sets played as well as winning 620 of her 794 total games played, a game-win percentage of 78%.
Molly will remember the support from her family as she moves on to Nazareth College. “Our nana and papa (showed) up to every match and (supported) us so much,” Molly said.
Alongside their grandparents, Claire and Molly’s parents, Dave and Sarah, have been highly supportive of their daughters as well.
Claire will end her high school with an overall doubles record 28-6 with Molly ending her high school doubles career with an overall record of 27-6.
Claire and Molly played together as doubles partners 19 times finished with a career record of 16-3. They only lost six total sets when playing together.
“I’m looking forward to making new memories,” Claire added.
The two of them will be roommates for their freshman year at Nazareth.
“It’s going to be really good competition,” Claire said on taking her game to the college level.
“We’re looking forward to everything,” Molly said on going to college.
After a dominating high school career at winning sectionals in doubles for four consecutive years, it’s now time for them to set the bar even higher and set their sights on the Empire 8 Conference with the Golden Flyers.