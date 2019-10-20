PITTSFORD — Penn Yan tennis has had an excellent season thus far.
They play Harley Allendale/Columbia on Monday for the girls team Section V Class B title, but before then, the singles and doubles finals had to be played at the Mendon Racquet Club.
Molly and Claire Pullen of Penn Yan entered the tournament as the No. 1 doubles seed and won the Class B2 doubles championship 6-1, 6-2 against the No. 2 seed Katie Smythe and Andra Savage from Pal-Mac.
It is the Pullens’ third straight doubles Section V championship. In 2017, the pair won Class B and then win in class CC in 2018 before moving to class B2 in 2019.
“They are exceptional players who work well together as a doubles team,” Penn Yan tennis coach Nathan Kraemer said. “They work hard all year for this. I’m so proud of them and all they’ve accomplished.”
The Pullen’s will have a short time to celebrate as they have to prepare for their team finals against HAC today at Canadaigua Middle School.