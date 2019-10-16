FINGER LAKES
Mynderse 3, Marcus Whitman 2
(completion of suspended match)
Whitman (10-6-1, 7-4) — Alaina Dhondt (No. 2 singles) 7-5, 6-2 ... Caty Goodman (No. 3 singles) 6-1, 6-4
Mynderse (13-3, 8-3) — Val Kohberger (No. 1 singles) 6-4, 6-3 ... Lily Redding/Danielle Ehresman (No. 1 doubles) 6-4, 7-5 ... Jewlie Pierce/Alyssa Karsten (No. 2 doubles) 6-4, 7-5
——
SECTION V TOURNAMENT
Class C2
Championship
(2)Prattsburgh 4, (1)Lyons 1
At Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Lyons (13-3) — Lucy Dobbins/Kendra Stowell (No. 2 doubles) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3