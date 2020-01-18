WAYNE-FINGER LAKES I
At RIT
Marcus Whitman — 6. Sierra Eddinger in 1,500 race walk (9:32.69)
Midlakes — 5. Sarah Crane in 1,500 race walk (9:28.84)
Mynderse — 4. Rachel Mahoney in 55 hurdles (:09.64)
Newark — 2. Trinity Wells in 600 run (1:45.27)
North Rose-Wolcott — T3. Jenna Roelle and Bella DeFeo in high jump (4-10)
Pal-Mac — 1. Lauren Case in high jump (5-1) ... 3. Aionna Johnson in triple jump (32-11) ... 4. Ailena Reynolds-Diaz in 1,000 run (3:15.25)
Wayne — 2. Aubrey Runkle in 55 dash (:07.73) ... 3. Runkle in 300 dash (:42.18) and Meadow Ferry in 1,500 race walk (9:19.77) ... 4. Maya Rush in 1,500 race walk (9:20.69) and 4x200 relay (1:54.89) ... 5. Sophia Chelini in 600 run (1:48.04)
Waterloo — 5. Sennett Turner in 3,000 run (11:25.96), Chance Rice-Porter in 55 hurdles (:10.08) and 4x800 relay (11:43.91)
——
EASTERN MONROE COUNTY
Canandaigua — 1. Jordyn Canali in 3,000 run (10:56.27) and Riley Murphy in weight throw (38-11¼) ... 2. Callie Viggiani in 1,500 race walk (8:19.40) and Canali in 1,500 run (5:10.73) ... 3. Kitty Messina in weight throw (36-4¼) and Murphy in shot put (32-7½) ... 4. 4x800 relay (11:19.04) ... 5. Madison Herman in weight throw (34-6¼)