AVON — The only thing better than winning a championship is winning a championship via an improbable comeback. Midlakes girls volleyball now has a story for the ages.
In the Class C1 championship against top-seeded Aquinas, the Screaming Eagles were down 2-1 after losing two straight sets. All hope, energy and momentum was on the side of the Li’l Irish, which was up 13-9 in the fourth set. Playing like it was the last set of the season, which it very well would have been, the Midlakes Screaming Eagles gathered momentum out of nowhere and completed an seemingly improbable comeback and won the C1 championship in five sets, 25-23, 17-25, 16-25, 25-20 and 15-13.
“I kept reminding the kids all year long about how much talent we have on this team,” Midlakes head coach Matt Marchaesi said. “We’ve been down to multiple teams and they’ve found ways to come back each set, each game and I can’t say I was too surprised that we did it again.”
Senior libero and co-captain Nauvoo Dorr was named tournament MVP and stood alongside her fellow captains after the match and didn’t know the team had that level of fightback inside them.
“It’s amazing. I was not expecting that after two (set) losses in a row,” Dorr said. “We came back, worked hard and really wanted it.”
“It’s still unbelievable,” senior co-captain Hanna Godkin said. “I didn’t expect us to come back from that and I’m just so proud of everyone.”
“So much sweeter,” Callie Walker said of winning the championship in five-sets. “We had to work to win it and we did!”
There wasn’t much between the two teams in the first set. They exchanged points but neither caught fire for a long run. Midlakes’ senior outside hitter Kayla Nurse wasn’t getting quality swings from her usual spot but nevertheless, the adrenaline of the first set of a championship carried the Screaming Eagles to an opening-set win.
A slow start from Midlakes started what would be a downtrodden next two-and-a-half sets. Nurse continued to struggle to find open kill lanes on the outside and the Screaming Eagles struggled with communication on off-speed kills from Aquinas. The Li’l Irish did not have the power hitters comparable to Midlakes and used an abundance of clever deception and precise placement on kills.
On top of that, the Screaming Eagles serve reception did not allow them to set up on offense and more often than not, the team had to bump the ball back over on its third hit.
“(Aquinas) is definitely up there for toughest team we’ve played all year,” Marchaesi said. “They’re well coached and have a lot of good players that can make an impact.”
Midlakes was down 19-7 in the second set but staged a momentum-building comeback that forced an Aquinas timeout when Midlakes made it a 24-17 set. Aquinas closed it out to tie the match, which added fuel to the raging energy on the sidelines.
“Their energy is so much to handle,” Marchaesi said. “I think we got shook a little bit in the beginning.”
Aquinas’ bench, coaches and its fans cheered like every won point was the championship, and it helped the team keep the momentum and energy away from Midlakes. Anytime that the Screaming Eagles strung together one or two points, Aquinas’ rupture of energy quelled the Midlakes side. With total control and Midlakes’ heads hanging, Aquinas took the third set and looked to close things out in the fourth.
Walker and company knew that the fourth set could well be her last for Midlakes volleyball, and though Aquinas continued to roll early in the set, Midlakes slowly and quietly clawed back into the match.
“I told them, ‘This might be our last set,’” Walker described what she said to her teammates between the third and fourth sets. “It can’t be our last set.”
After another slow start that gave Aquinas a 5-1 lead, the Midlakes’ tank seemed empty. Within the blink of an eye, however, the Screaming Eagles had tied it, 16-16 and forced an Aquinas timeout.
It allowed Midlakes to create its own energy in the huddle and hone in on the energy it had in the first set. An improbable 14-5 run in the fourth setup a 23-18 Midlakes lead, which forced a fifth set to the shock of Aquinas.
“I think once we got into our groove that ball control on our side of the court is so much more important,” Marchaesi said. “We really settled down and it worked out nicely for us.”
The fifth set was each team at its utmost best. Big serves, clutch kills, big digs, smart placement and constant communication from both teams made for a sensational atmosphere at host Avon.
Back-and-forth the teams went much like the first set but tied at 2-2, Midlakes’ power advantage began to come forth. Nurse and Kianna Naval were in top form with power swings from the outside that Aquinas was able to dig, but players could not set up the offense and Midlakes grabbed the lead at 8-7 and 11-10.
Up 11-10 after an Aquinas timeout, Midlakes’ Katelyn Martin was subbed in to serve. Martin’s knuckling power serve won three more points for the Screaming Eagles for a 13-10 lead. Aquinas was able to get two points back but Midlakes would not be denied and with a 13-12 lead, the comeback became complete after an illegal double touch by Aquinas’ setter and the celebration was on.
“It was a bit of everything,” Walker said of what contributed to the comeback. “It was overall teamwork, together. We decided that we needed to come together and play as a team.”
“We needed to talk to each other, we needed to want it and we got it,” Dorr said.