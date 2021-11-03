EAST ROCHESTER — The final score of Tuesday’s Class D2 semifinal between Lyons and Pavilion was not indicative of the success both teams enjoyed in the regular season and up to their matchup at East Rochester High School. Given the records of the respective teams coming into the matchup, a five-setter seamed certain.
The three-seeded Lyons Lions were the latest victim in undefeated two-seeded Pavilion’s path. The Golden Gophers killed, dropped and aced their way to a straight-set win over the Lions, winning 25-13, 25-10 and 25-13.
“They worked hard, they tried, but unfortunately, the team we played tonight is strong all the way around,” Lyons head coach Becky Collins said about her team. “There wasn’t a lot of weak spots for us to take advantage of.”
The match began with cheers from both sides of the crowd as Pavilion (22-0) took a 2-0 lead that was taken back on three straight points by the Lions (21-2) all off of senior Karlee Kemp’s wicked gallop-step power serve.
Pavilion then began to exercise its strength by utilizing their 6’1” middle hitter Lauren Kingsley. Kingsley’s serve proved tough to deal with and Pavilion took a 9-3 lead with a Lyons team on the defensive.
The Lions showed their first instance of grit and heart with four straight points to get right back in the game off senior middle hitter Barbara Morrison’s serve.
Then, the Golden Gophers found another gear and took over the match.
Simply put, Pavilion had a vast reserve of power at each position. When the likes of Kingsley or Adeline Milligan or Shea Amberger didn’t pound the ball for the kill, they gently drop-shot the ball to a perfect spot where no Lions player was. The Lions had to either spread out and brace themselves for a massive kill, or keep closer together to try and prevent a dink.
“They’re well-coached and they know where to go on the court,” Collins said of Pavilion.
While Lyons did not let Pavilion run away with it by staying close at 11-14, they struggled to switch from preparing for a big kill to diving for a changeup in the no-man’s land. After a Lyon timeout at 18-15, the Golden Gophers ended the set with an 11-2 run.
The second set saw Pavilion run with their momentum and opened the set with a 7-1 lead. Two Lyons timeouts could not stop the domination and the Golden Gophers ended the set on a 10-1 run.
In the third, the likes of seniors Kemp, Morrison and Morgan Verbridge showed why the Lions volleyball program found itself at the top of the Wayne County League for so long.
“They play really hard and came with a lot of heart,” Collins said of her three seniors. “I can’t say enough about how well they played and hopefully they do well in the future — whatever they do.”
Despite Pavilion continuing to haunt Lyons with tremendous kills, Verbridge and Kemp were the first back to the huddle after every point with encouraging nods and claps. Verbridge did find some success off her patented left-side kill throughout the match but Pavilion players seemed anchored to the floor and were able to absorb the power and give it right back.
The Golden Gophers finished the final set with a 14-3 run since being down 3-1 to begin the set. Led by the serve of junior Kara Stephens, the Lions showed their final ounce of heart with a 5-1 run to pull within five points.
Pavilion seemed unfazed and finished the set off on a 9-3 run.
The Lions season is over and the high school careers of the seniors ends with it. Luckily for Collins, they have left it better than they found it.
“They’re positive girls, they’re respective and they encourage their team,” Collins said of the longtime varsity members Verbridge and Kemp. “So hopefully that’ll carry over to the girls that are still remaining and they’ll pick up from there.”