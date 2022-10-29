WATERLOO — A dramatic comeback by the Geneva girls volleyball team was stopped in the final set by Waterloo in the Class B quarterfinals on Friday night.

The Tigers won their first sectional match since 2018 and their first under new head coach Mackenzie Sayen.

The Finger Lakes East rivals had their third meeting of the 2022 season and for a second time, five sets were needed to decide the winner. After Waterloo got out to a big 2-0 start, Geneva won the next two sets to force a fifth, where Waterloo found its rhythm once again to win 3-2. Set scores were 26-24, 25-6, 20-25, 23-25, 15-5.

Down 22-16 in the first set, the Panthers (6-13) came alive and scored eight straight points to go up 24-22 and were on the verge of taking the first set. Waterloo (13-6) roared to life and took the next four points to win the opening set.

The Tigers kept the momentum in the second set and scored the first 10 points and though Geneva took the next three points, the Tigers couldn’t be stopped and outscored the Panthers 15-3.

Geneva shaped up in the third set and took the first seven out of nine points to gain back some of the momentum. Waterloo came back and took the lead several times in the set but Geneva kept battling and eventually went on a late scoring run to seal the set.

With Waterloo looking to close things out and Geneva back in form, the fourth set was a battle.

The Tigers would go up by four, then Geneva went on a big run and took the lead by five. Back and forth, the two rivals refused to yield and a fifth set was needed.

A big block by Maddie Westerberg in the early going was part of a 7-1 run to open up the final set. With the Tigers’ energy back, Geneva had little resistance left and with that, the Panthers’ season came to a close.

Waterloo, which swept the season series against Geneva, moves on to the Class B semifinals where the Tigers will face No. 8-seed Batavia, which upset No. 1 School of the Arts in straight sets earlier on Friday evening.