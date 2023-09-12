PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Academy girls volleyball team bounced back on Monday evening from the Mustangs’ first loss of the young season against Bloomfield.
At home, the Mustangs swept Newark in a non-league matchup: 25-22, 25-21, 25-10.
Senior captain middle hitter Rosslan Force led Penn Yan (3-1) with 18 kills.
Reds junior Mikayla Miller finished with two aces. Newark fell to 0-2.
In other non-league action from Monday:
Lyons at Mynderse Academy
SENECA FALLS — The Lions remained undefeated by grabbing a three-set victory over the Blue Devils at Seneca Falls Middle School.
Lyons (5-0) won 25-23, 25-15, 25-21.
Senior middle hitter Milleniyah Glanton provided 11 kills in another victory for her Lions, who have yet to drop a set all season.
Blue Devils junior Hanna Trickler ended her night with three digs and two kills in the loss as Mynderse fell to 0-3.
Midlakes at Bishop Kearney
ROCHESTER — The Screaming Eagles remained unbeaten, going on the road to defeat Bishop Kearney in three sets Monday evening: 25-20, 25-19, 25-16.
Midlakes (3-0) has yet to drop a set in any of its first three contests this year so far.
Greece Olympia/Odyssey at Geneva
GENEVA — The Panthers extended their win streak to three straight with a three-set win over a combined program of Greece Olympia and Odyssey on Monday evening.
Geneva (3-1) won by scores of 25-16, 25-9, 25-21 in the match at Geneva High School.
Senior Sophia Cosentino led the Panthers with five aces, four digs, three kills in the straight sets victory.