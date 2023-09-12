Penn Yan-Newark volleyball

Penn Yan Academy senior middle hitter Alexis Parsons (8) looks to defend a hit at the net by Newark junior Ta’kyla Vaughn (other side of net).

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Academy girls volleyball team bounced back on Monday evening from the Mustangs’ first loss of the young season against Bloomfield.

At home, the Mustangs swept Newark in a non-league matchup: 25-22, 25-21, 25-10.

Senior captain middle hitter Rosslan Force led Penn Yan (3-1) with 18 kills.

Reds junior Mikayla Miller finished with two aces. Newark fell to 0-2.

In other non-league action from Monday:

Lyons at Mynderse Academy

SENECA FALLS — The Lions remained undefeated by grabbing a three-set victory over the Blue Devils at Seneca Falls Middle School.

Lyons (5-0) won 25-23, 25-15, 25-21.

Senior middle hitter Milleniyah Glanton provided 11 kills in another victory for her Lions, who have yet to drop a set all season.

Blue Devils junior Hanna Trickler ended her night with three digs and two kills in the loss as Mynderse fell to 0-3.

Midlakes at Bishop Kearney

ROCHESTER — The Screaming Eagles remained unbeaten, going on the road to defeat Bishop Kearney in three sets Monday evening: 25-20, 25-19, 25-16.

Midlakes (3-0) has yet to drop a set in any of its first three contests this year so far.

Greece Olympia/Odyssey at Geneva

GENEVA — The Panthers extended their win streak to three straight with a three-set win over a combined program of Greece Olympia and Odyssey on Monday evening.

Geneva (3-1) won by scores of 25-16, 25-9, 25-21 in the match at Geneva High School.

Senior Sophia Cosentino led the Panthers with five aces, four digs, three kills in the straight sets victory.

