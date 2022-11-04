Out of the nine sectional championships to be determined in girls volleyball, two could go to teams from the Finger Lakes East.
Class B is the only sectional bracket that does not include a No. 1 seed in the championship match. Classes AA, A1, A2, C1, C2, D1, D2 and D3 all feature the top team playing for a title.
Two-seeded Wayne Central (16-3) faces off against No. 4 Waterloo (14-6) Friday at Victor High School. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Waterloo seems to be hitting its stride coming into the match. The Tigers have won six out of their last nine matches. A narrow win over Geneva in the quarterfinal was followed by a convincing 3-1 victory against Batavia in the semifinals.
The Eagles and the Tigers played twice during the regular season and both matches ended via sweep for Wayne, though the two teams haven’t faced each other in more than a month.
Defense will be key for Waterloo. If the likes of Christina Ross and Laine Forde can continue what they did against Batavia, the Tigers will have a far better shot against Wayne. Ross and Forde accounted for a total of 40 digs in the semifinal win over Batavia with Ross at 21 and Forde at 19.
Wayne was the best team Waterloo played all season and upsetting the Eagles in the championship will be no easy task. The silver lining for Waterloo is that it has not only improved as a team since the Oct. 3 meeting against Wayne, but the defense could provide enough frustration to force the Eagles into unforced errors. But even if the Tigers play perfectly, a championship-minded Wayne team will still be the toughest challenge of the young team’s season, by far.
The next day, Midlakes teams will be in action in two places. The boys have a 3 p.m. date with Spencerport in the Class B semifinal at Victor High School. One hour later, the girls will be a few miles southwest at Avon High School taking on Aquinas in the Class C1 championship match.
The Midlakes girls are on a tear.
Since losing to Wayne on Oct. 18, the Screaming Eagles (14-7) have not dropped a set, sweeping Geneva, Bath-Haverling and Wellsville along the way.
Midlakes was tagged as the 2-seed in the tournament and Aquinas represents the top seed. It’s an interesting matchup for two squads that seldom meet. Though they play seemingly worlds away, there are some common opponents that can be looked at for comparison.
Aquinas’ second match of the season was against Palmyra-Macedon. The Li’l Irish swept the Red Raiders 25-12, 25-13, 25-21. Midlakes played Pal-Mac twice during the regular season and swept both times as well, with the one caveat being that the Screaming Eagles allowed fewer total points to Red Raiders in both matches — 25-8, 25-9, 25-23 and 25-12, 25-11, 25-19.
Midlakes had it all working against Wellsville in the semifinal. Serving, power, communication and size up front all contributed to a sweep that lasted a little over an hour.
Head coach Matt Marchaesi has a lot in his toolbelt. Six-foot co-captain Callie Walker doesn’t even have to jump to block the ball at the net. Marchaesi had Walker in the center against Wellsville but Walker is a multi-sport athlete for Midlakes and can block wherever on the net she is most needed.
Power hitters Kianna Naval and Kayla Nurse interchange on the left side and attract the opposing team’s best blockers. If Screaming Eagles’ setters, co-captain Hanna Godkin and others, find both Naval and Nurse — both of whom mix in power and off-speed — throughout the match, Midlakes could return to Clifton Springs with a championship. But Aquinas earned the top seed for a reason. If Midlakes is able to win, expect the match to go four or five sets.
Whatever happens come Sunday, a Finger Lakes East girls volleyball program will bring home a sectional title for the third year in a row. It also might just happen that two FL East schools will have sectional titles, which last happened in 2018 when Wayne (B) and Penn Yan (C1) reigned supreme.