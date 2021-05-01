LYONS — Each set came with its own case of dèjá vu and the No. 1-seeded Lyons girls volleyball team stampeded its way into the Class D1 Section V championship match with a straight-set win over No. 5-seed Warsaw. All three games were decided by scores of 25-20.
“The game was a tough one for us,” Lyons head coach Becky Collins stated after the match. “It was very close in all three sets but I’m glad my girls didn’t crumble and they kept working hard throughout.”
The first set began with neither team able to string points together. Warsaw took a three-point lead twice and with her team down 18-15, Lyons senior outside hitter Ella Lester took up the ball to serve and led the Lyons to a six-point scoring run to take back the lead.
From then on, the Lions never really looked back.
The combination of junior setter Karlee Kemp, outside hitters Morgan Verbridge and Lester and opposite hitter Jenna Stone kept wearing down Warsaw’s net defense, and anytime Warsaw began to get momentum, it seemed that middle hitter Alicia Morrison would stuff them at the net to take back all momentum for Lyons.
Up 20-18 in the first set, the Lions kept hammering the ball over and over and took the set 25-20.
At the start of the second, Lester’s serves gave the Lions a 4-1 early lead.
Nearly every Lyons player has a different serve and that troubled Warsaw throughout the match. Kemp’s gallop-gather step leads to a fast and dipping ball with loads of topspin, then Lester and Stone’s serves are straight, fast and knuckle in several directions, and serving specialist Adryen Jones has a high and floating serve that nearly scrapes the roof of the Atwood before diving down right at the line.
The Lyons ended the second set on a 10-5 run and took a two-set lead.
On more points than not, Kemp set the ball on the second touch and set up Verbridge on the left side. Both the players and the fans knew it was coming, but Kemp’s soft touch paired with Verbridge’s length and power proved too much for Warsaw.
“They’re in the same class, so I think they’ve kind of grown up together,” coach Collins said of Kemp and Verbridge. “They’re really familiar with each other. But (Kemp) passes it around. She gives it up to everybody else.”
Right when Warsaw stacked multiple players on the left side to deal with Verbridge, Kemp found the likes of Lester or Stone for a soft touch over or a big kill.
In the third set, Morrison registered her third block of the game and Verbridge took to the back of the gym to serve. With all the momentum, Lyons kept its foot on the pedal with seven straight points, four of which were aces from Verbridge.
Credit to Warsaw, they kept battling and gave Lyons all they could to come within four points at 21-17.
The Lions gathered themselves and closed out the match with a 25-20 win.
It’s been nearly two years since the last volleyball season was played, and that 2019 season saw the Lions fall to Harley/Allendale-Columbia in the sectional championship.
Though it’s not front of mind, coach Collins acknowledged that the players do remember that feeling and are aiming for a different result in 2021.
“Is it fresh in their minds? Not necessarily. But they do remember that feeling and want to overcome that this year,” Collins said.