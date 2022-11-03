HAVERLING — The second set of the Class D2 girls volleyball semifinal provided a glimpse into the future of the Lyons Lions program.
After a first-set comeback came up short, the youth of the Lions program came to life and tied the game at one set apiece against Cuba-Rushford. In the next two sets, the 3-seed Lions emptied the tank but could not find a way around the Rebels and fell three sets to one: 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14.
“(Cuba-Rushford) didn’t beat themselves on serve. But we fought our butts off,” first-year Lyons head coach Bethany Bowe said. “We just couldn’t put a string of points together when we needed it most.”
Down 13-21 in the first set, the Lions (16-5) went on a blistering 7-2 run thanks in large part to senior Kara Stephens being on-serve. Stephens’ jump serve has little to no spin and knuckles every direction from the moment it leaves her hand. It gave the Rebels problems all night long and allowed Lyons to get in its offensive groove.
The Lions ended up tying the match 23-23 but Cuba-Rushford pulled away to win the first set.
“We’ve been fighting from behind in a lot of matches this year, but they don’t get down on themselves,” Bowe said. “When we lose a set, they know it’s a long match and stuck together and started communicating more.”
Spurred on by the energy of the first set, the Lions got out early in the second and held a steady lead until freshman Addison Jones stepped up to serve at 11-8. Jones’ serve knuckles much like that of Stephens, but not until the very end. Jones sent her serve over with high pace, Cuba-Rushford players got themselves planted and set, and then the ball changed directions at the final moment. On the back of Jones’ and Stephens’ serves, the net play of Milleniyah Glanton and Hailey Battle and the digs of Jayla Bell, the Lions accelerated to a 25-22 second-set win.
“They were more disciplined on defense and did the little things it takes to win games,” Bowe said.
The Lions not only played better but also smarter. The back line let more serves go by and land out of bounds than in the first set and the third set arrived with Lyons’ energy tied.
Cuba-Rushford (12-5) snapped back into form in the third and caught Lyons on its back heels. The Rebels got out to an 11-2 lead and forced a timeout from Bowe. The Lions began to inch back into the set and pulled within three at 20-23. The massive fightback seemed to empty the tank of the Lions and when the Rebels closed out the set at 25-22, the Lions had little fight left for the fourth set.
Lyons brought the set to 7-8 after a fast start from Cuba-Rushford but the Rebels played sound volleyball and brought the match to a close shortly after a Lyons timeout at 7-13.
The Lions lose two seniors on the squad but if the second set is a sign of what’s to come for the program, another sectional title doesn’t appear far away.
“It’s encouraging,” Bowe said both on the team’s fight and postseason run. “I think our youth showed a little bit and Kara carried us as far as she could but at least to get the experience of a semifinal and playing against a tough team; hopefully they’ll remember it and use it as fuel for next year.”