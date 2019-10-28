GENEVA — The Lyons volleyball program is in a solid place.
Not just because their varsity team went undefeated in Wayne County and took the league, but because their crop of young talent looks more than prepared to make the next step.
At the beginning of the school year, Lyons girls modified volleyball didn’t look like it was even going to have a team. The number of players was not an issue, it was a coach, or lack thereof. The team of 12 girls did not have a coach to start the season and a week into the school year, it seemed as if their season was over before it began.
Enter Ms. Ally Schuber, a Lyons Physical Education teacher who volunteered to step in and save the season.
“This has been a fun experience for me this season,” Schuber stated in an e-mail. “It was exciting for me to see the girls’ improvement throughout the season, both on and off the court.”
For someone who never played volleyball before her time at Lyons, Ms. Schuber took to it naturally.
“I have never played volleyball before,” Schuber wrote. “When I began teaching in Lyons, I was asked to coach JV volleyball, which I did for two years and learned so much from the Varsity coach at the time, Matt Barr.”
Schuber soaked in all that she could from her time at junior varsity, and in 2019, she helped coach the Lyons Lions girls modified volleyball team to an undefeated season, going 14-0.
It is not often a team of players still learning the ropes of a sport becomes dominant so fast. Credit goes to not only Ms. Schuber, but to the team of girls who didn’t flinch at any opponent.
“Their ball control and serves improved immensely, which helped us earn our wins,” Schuber wrote. “We focused a lot on serving overhand and serve receive, so I can prepare them for moving on to the JV level. Our serving and serve receive is what helped us be so successful on the court.”
Going undefeated in any season at every level will certainly not soon be forgotten by the players or their parents, both of whom are very thankful to Ms. Schuber for stepping in and leading the way. Along with 14 straight victories, it is the example that Ally Schuber sets as a role model for the girls and for any other coaches. She voluntarily stepped in and turned a potential winless season into an undefeated one, simply by giving back and donating her time and knowledge to the youth of Lyons volleyball.
Ms. Schuber says that she would definitely consider coaching modified volleyball again in the future, and with her resumé, why wouldn’t she?
“My fondest memories are the games and practices where the girls cheer each other on and (are) proud of one another.”