AVON — The battle for Class C supremacy naturally went the distance Tuesday night at Avon High School, the same place where C1’s Midlakes and C2’s LeRoy girls volleyball teams won their respective sectional championships this past Saturday.
Unlike its unforgettable five-set win over Aquinas, Midlakes was on the other side of a back-and-forth match that ended in favor of LeRoy, 19-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-11, 15-5.
“I’m proud of every single one of them,” Midlakes head coach Matt Marchaesi said. “Our goal was to win a sectional title and we did that. Volleyball’s a tough game and we just didn’t have our A+ game tonight.”
The two teams traded momentum with each winning one of the first two sets. Midlakes’ net defense was stellar and the likes of Kayla Nurse and Kianna Naval were timing their kills perfectly off sets from Hanna Godkin and company. But when LeRoy found its game and played at full tilt, the diversity of power on kills and especially on serves were too much for a banged up Screaming Eagles squad to overcome.
Nevertheless, the teams entered the third set and Midlakes stormed out to a 11-3 lead on the back of Godkin. The senior setter and co-captain was at the top of her game and the best player for Midlakes. She executed running the offense as per usual, but she also stuffed the Oatkan Knights at the net, racked up aces on serve and created havoc with deception sets that she would send over on Midlakes’ second hit to catch LeRoy off guard.
“She’s a gamer,” Marchaesi said of Godkin. “Along with Callie (Walker), (they’re) the reason our basketball team has won sectional titles; they’re two of the best female athletes at our school and we’re so glad that (Godkin) has been a part of this program for a few years. I think the kids rely on her more than she knows. She’s a special kid and a special player.”
Godkin’s serving run got the Screaming Eagles to the lead it needed but LeRoy slowly clawed its way back thanks to big serves from multiple players.
At 15-14 in favor of Midlakes, Marchaesi called a timeout and there was a feeling that the next 10 points would decide the match. With Nauvoo Dorr serving, the Screaming Eagles came up clutch and took a 20-14 lead to force a LeRoy timeout. Midlakes ended up taking the set 25-19 but it came with a heavy cost: Naval sustained a knee injury and could not play the fourth set. It is not the only injury Midlakes has dealt with in 2022. Five-foot 11-inch freshman Clara Bond has been in a leg cast for the entire postseason run.
A perfect storm made its way on court in the fourth set as not only did LeRoy get out to a scorching start, but Naval was not on court to help end the Oatkan Knights’ 11-0 scoring run.
At 19-6, the set was essentially over and ended 25-11. LeRoy players could do no wrong and weren’t missing a step.
Naval did return for the fifth set and the Screaming Eagles did benefit on a number of kills, but with LeRoy in a massive groove from the fourth set, there was no stopping them. With LeRoy ahead 11-5, a dig from Dorr rebounded off a ceiling support, changed direction and hit the floor for a Oatkan Knights point — a sign that things just weren’t going Midlakes’ way.
The Oatkan Knights punched its ticket to Hamburg High School on Friday with a 15-5 closeout set win. Though the Screaming Eagles’ epic season came to an end, they returned to Clifton Springs with a sectional championship, memories forever and priceless experience for the players returning next year.
“The four seniors that share a lot of the court time out there are going to be a huge loss both in the locker room and on the court,” Marchaesi said. “We’ve got some special underclassmen coming back but it’s hard to replace special players. We’re going to focus on missing them right now but I’ll see us back here next year, I think.”