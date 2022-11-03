HAVERLING — Midlakes girls volleyball possesses size, power, consistent serving and excellent communication and the team had all that and more against Wellsville in the Class C1 semifinal at Bath-Haverling on Wednesday night.
The Screaming Eagles slammed on the gas from the opening serve and continued that until the final point in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17.
“At the beginning of the year we started with, ‘How long can we stay mentally focused?’ From the beginning of the season with 7 a.m. tryouts to two-and-a-half months later,” Midlakes head coach Matt Marchaesi said. “It’s pretty impressive how disciplined we’ve been all year and it shows on the court.”
Midlakes began the match by immediately going to its star players. After the two teams were tied at 5-5, Screaming Eagles’ libero Nauvoo Dorr took serve and led Midlakes to a 6-0 run to force a Wellsville timeout.
The offense and defense settled in during that run and began to feed power hitter Kayla Nurse on the left side, who mixed in vicious slams with changeup touches all night long. In the middle, six-footer Callie Walker rejected several Wellsville attempts up the middle whilst Hanna Godkin and Kendall Ridley protected Midlakes’ right side.
“They do have tons of power, but they’re keeping the ball on the court,” Marchaesi said on Nurse and Naval. “They do a really good job with off speed and placement as well.”
Mixed in with all the talent was constant communication, something that Coach Marchaesi has seen the team excel at all season long.
The first set ended and Midlakes had showed all in attendance that it would take a mammoth effort from Wellsville to have a shot. But in the second set, Walker, Nurse and junior Kianna Naval continued to cause massive problems for the Lions.
“We are fortunate to have size up front,” Marchaesi said. “We just work so well together. We pride ourselves on having multiple options. We’re not riding one player until the end; we’re really a full team with multiple hitters and good defense. I really appreciate how well they work together.”
When Wellsville’s offense did break through the net defense, Dorr and others were positioned in the middle and dug out would-be kills.
Midlakes also served well. Players like Naval and Nurse had plenty of pace with knuckle movement and then Dorr entered with a curving spin serve that had two or three feet of sideways movement. It all helped the Screaming Eagles propel to the second-set win and shut it down in the third, appearing to break the will of Wellsville with a 17-7 lead.
Wellsville gave all it had left and outscored Midlakes 10-8 until the Screaming Eagles clinched the win.
“It’s been two-and-a-half months and it’s crazy how they keep coming to practice and are willing to be taught new things,” Marchaesi said. “We’re not just throwing the towel in and scrimmaging, we’re learning new stuff and they’re adapting to new things. They give it their all every day and that’s all you can ask for. On Saturday (against 1-seeded Aquinas Institute), we’ll have a tough task and I think we’ll be ready for it.”