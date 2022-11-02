ROCHESTER — The second leg of the girls volleyball Class B semifinal doubleheader began after Waterloo’s victory over Batavia, so it was a certainty that the 2022 Class B sectional championship was going to be an all Finger Lakes East final. It was up to Wayne Central and Newark High School to decide which team would play the Tigers on Friday.
At Our Lady Of Mercy School, the 3-seeded Newark Reds fell in straight sets to the 2-seeded Eagles 25-21, 25-20 and 25-14.
“We talked about to just play loose, go after it, be aggressive and we did a really nice job of that in sets one and two,” Newark head coach Matt May said after the game. “A couple points here and there — we just kind of struggled more in the third. But we never quit, never stopped, kept fighting all the way through so I’m super proud of this group, they worked really hard. It stinks that we had to lose but Wayne is really good.”
The Reds lost both of their two meetings against the Eagles in the regular season but after taking one set in their match back on Sept. 14, the team knew it could hang with the best in the league.
Newark sophomore outside hitter Mikalya Miller served up a few aces in the early stages of the match to give the Reds a 3-1 lead. The Reds kept that edge in what ended up becoming a back-and-forth opening set.
Down the stretch, senior captain Molly Goulette served an ace to give the Reds a 21-19 lead. However, Wayne would not be denied the first-set win and won the next six points.
After a 7-7 tie during the second set, Wayne (16-3) took the lead and never looked back, forcing Newark (11-7) to play catch-up for the remainder of the set.
Seven seniors played their final set of their high school careers for the Reds in the third set.
“They’ve been awesome,” May said on his senior group. “It’s a group we’ve been thinking about for a bunch of years, they’ve played together for a long time. We added a foreign exchange student this year (Margherita Corradi) who was great and good vibe in the group. It’s going to be a group that we’re going to miss a lot. A lot of experience, a lot of history so it’s a bummer for them, we would have liked to continue playing but Wayne played really well tonight.”
Newark fought hard once again in the final set of the match to grab an early lead, but Wayne’s attack continued to overwhelm Newark’s front blockers. The Eagles soon took control for the match win.