ATTICA — The Penn Yan Academy girls volleyball team is a Section V champion for the second time in three years, a remarkable achievement considering the Mustangs barely squeaked into the postseason.
Eighth-seeded PYA rolled past No. 2-seeded Attica 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 Sunday afternoon in the Class C1 final.
“It’s unbelievable,” first-year Mustangs head coach Bryan Bobo said in a phone call Monday. “It’s awesome. I can’t really imagine a better way to end my first year here. It’s a great feeling to win it all. The girls figured it out at the right time.”
It was a slow start to the season for Penn Yan. The Mustangs lost four of their first five outings and wound up in fifth in the Finger Lakes East standings. They qualified for sectionals only after Mynderse lost to Harley/Allendale-Columbia on the final day of the regular season.
“We were on the edge of getting in at all because they were only taking the top eight teams this year,” said Bobo, whose team finished 9-10. “Going into that first round just barely making it in, I told them to just have fun. Whatever happens, happens, considering that we were long shots to begin with. Taking down (No. 1 seed World of Inquiry School in the first round) was a major confidence boost for the girls and made them realize that we deserve to be here, we can do this. We peaked at the right time of the year.”
Penn Yan junior Jammie Decker was named Most Valuable Player in the Class C1 tournament.
“Jammie definitely was my most consistent player throughout the entire season,” Bobo said. “Once we got to sectionals, she did a good job leading the girls. She stayed constant all year long. No matter the ups and downs we were going through, she was the one we could always lean on. I’m glad the rest of the girls relied on her a lot.
“They complemented each other very well in sectionals. Jammie was a big part of our success.”
Freshman Hailey Trank and junior Lauren Schilling joined Decker on the all-tournament team.
The Mustangs pulled away to a comfortable opening-set win after a back-and-forth start. Penn Yan junior Kaleigh Hight served the final point of the first set.
The second set was tight down the stretch until an Attica error on a hit that went out of bounds gave Penn Yan the momentum to take a two-set advantage.
The final set turned into a victory lap of sorts for Penn Yan. The final point was won after an Attica hit sailed long. Decker and classmates Paige Yonts and Kaley Griffin kept the point going with nice saves.
The celebration continued back home with a fire department escort into the village and back to school.
Bobo loses only two seniors to graduation.
“I don’t know how we can say we can only go up from here, but we can only go up from here,” Bobo said. “We are so young ... I brought up some talented freshman for sectionals. There are others that were freshman this year that definitely could have been moved up and would have held their own.
“I definitely think that this laid a great foundation for years to come. These girls can see how we started out the year and the progress that we’ve made ’til the end. Hopefully we can set the bar there and keep doing what we need to do in the future.”