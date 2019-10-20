NON-LEAGUE

South Seneca 25-25-25, Auburn 21-23-21

South Seneca (5-10) — Alyssa Fletcher 4 aces, 2 digs, 12 assists ... Logan Shaulis 10 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace, 3 blocks ... Julia Ridgers 4 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs

