WAYNE COUNTY

Lyons 25-25-25, Marion 10-23-3

Lyons (17-3, 14-0) — Morgan Verbridge 7 aces, 9 kills, 4 digs ... Jenna Stone 3 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs ... Karlee Kemp 9 aces, 14 assists

