It was another successful year for most of the Wayne-Finger Lakes girls volleyball programs and it was a 2022 season that ended with Wayne Central and Harley/Allendale-Columbia playing in state championship games.
While the Eagles and Wolves won their respective Finger Lakes league titles, Gananda also went undefeated in league play to secure the Wayne County championship.
Midlakes (15-8, 6-4) finish in second place in the FL East and captured the class C1 sectional championship over Aquinas.
The Screaming Eagles had two players named to first team as senior setter Hanna Godkin and senior outside hitter Kayla Nurse received those honors.
Newark (11-7, 5-5) and Waterloo (14-7, 5-5) both displayed a nice run in the class B sectional bracket but Wayne Central ended the Reds run in the semifinals and later defeating the Tigers in the championship.
Newark senior outside hitter Andrea Malach and sophomore setter Sierra George were named to first team alongside Waterloo senior setter Christina Ross.
The Tigers also received the Sportsmanship award honor.
Geneva (6-13, 4-6) had senior outside hitter Doly Melendez-Dejesus named to first team.
Penn Yan (11-8, 7-5), Dundee/Bradford (13-7, 6-6) and Mynderse (5-15, 5-7) finished in the middle of the pack in the FL West, ending in third, fourth and fifth place in that order.
The Mustangs and BraveScots each had two players named to first team as senior setter/outside hitter Lily Hall and junior outside hitter/right side hitter were named for Dundee/Bradford.
For Penn Yan, junior middle hitter Rosslan Force and junior setter/right side hitter Hailey Trank were named to first team.
The Blue Devils had sophomore libero/defensive specialist Lilly Nicholson named to first team.
Lyons (16-5, 11-3) and Clyde-Savannah (10-6, 9-5) finished in second and third place in the WC standings.
Lions senior outside hitter Kara Stephens and sophomore outside hitter Jayla Bell were named to first team while rival C-S had senior outside hitter Jaida Larsen and senior middle hitter Madison Secor named to first team as well.