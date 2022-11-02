ROCHESTER —The girls volleyball Class B sectional championship will be a Finger Lakes East affair.
The Waterloo Tigers girls volleyball program knew coming into Tuesday that it was one more victory away from getting to the class B sectional championship. The program that stood in the 4-seeded Tigers’ way was 8-seeded Batavia Blue Devils in the semifinals. The two sides fought for four sets at Our Lady Of Mercy School but Waterloo emerged victorious, winning 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18.
“I’m so proud of them, they’ve worked so hard,” Waterloo head coach Mackenzie Smaney said after the win. “We came from a rough year last year and this year they have put in all the work, met all my expectations and exceeded them.”
This Friday at Victor High School, the Tigers face the two-seeded Wayne Central Eagles. The Tigers lost in straight sets in both of their meetings in the regular season.
“It would mean the most,” Smaney added on winning a sectional championship. “We have seven seniors and I’d love to be able to take (a championship) back to Waterloo for them — also, for the school that’s rallied around us and really supported us.”
Waterloo was able to win the first two points of the match but the Blue Devils won the next six points, putting the Tigers in an early 6-2 hole.
The Tigers refused to blink and bounced back quickly to tie the opening set at 11-all following a serve by senior middle hitter Allie Gasparro.
Two points later, senior captain Christina Ross gave her Tigers a 13-12 advantage and the team never looked back in the first set. Ross ended her night with 21 kills and 9 digs for the Tigers.
The second set was well earned for Waterloo (14-6). After falling behind 18-15, Smaney used her first timeout of the entire match. That seemed to provide big energy as the Tigers fought back and won 10 of the final 15 points to go up two sets to nothing.
The Blue Devils refused to go down in a sweep and with Waterloo up 10-6 in the third set, Batavia stormed back and took it from the Tigers to force a fourth.
Waterloo was once again up 10-6 in the next set and Batavia began its comeback just as in the third set, but Waterloo had learned its lesson, found the rhythm and cruised to the largest set margin of victory on the night.
Also posting big numbers for the Tigers were Lainie Forde and Brynn Rogers. Forde ended with 19 digs, eight kills and four aces and Rogers registered seven kills, six digs and two aces.
Batavia (7-16) served the final point of the night but after a bump by Waterloo senior Nadya Clingerman, Ross set up sophomore teammate Madison Westerberg for the match-winning kill.
“We’ve had some tough games where we’ve blown a couple sets then come down and eventually lost but today, they were able to dig deep and pull out the win,” Smaney said.