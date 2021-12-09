The expectations were as high as ever for the Lyons girls volleyball team prior to this 2021 fall season.
The rest of the teams in Wayne County were looking to dethrone the Lions from their league title earlier this year in the Fall II season.
After a season of great competition, the hard work paid as the Lions (21-2, 14-0) steamrolled their way to another league title and had six first-, second- or third-team all-league selections.
Lyons senior Morgan Verbridge was one of three Lions to be named to the first team and was named Wayne County Player of the Year.
Senior Karlee Kemp and junior Kara Stephens also were named to first team for Lyons.
After winning the league, the Lions advanced all the way to the Section V Class D2 semifinals before being beaten by eventual champion Pavilion.
Clyde-Savannah (7-7, 8-10) finished fourth in the league standings, and the Golden Eagles are represented by two first-team picks: senior Kelsie DiSanto and junior Jaida Larsen.
DiSanto and Larsen led the way in the Golden Eagles’ upset victory over East Rochester in the first round of the Class D1 sectional bracket. East Rochester had three more league wins than Clyde-Savannah in the regular season.
The Golden Eagles’ sectional run ended in the next round against No. 1-seeded Letchworth.
Combined, Lyons and Clyde-Savannah had 10 players named to the 2021 Wayne County Athletic Association All-League volleyball teams.