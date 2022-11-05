VICTOR — Waterloo girls volleyball gave Wayne Central all it could handle in the second set of the Class B championship match Friday afternoon, but a 12-2 run by the top-seeded Eagles deflated all the energy and momentum the Tigers had. One set later, the Waterloo Tigers’ splendid season came to a close in straight sets, 25-17, 25-21, 25-10.
“Today we gave everything in the first two sets,” first-year head coach Mackenzie Smaney said. “It’s what I asked of them: They gave it everything and left it all out there. We fell pretty hard in the third set, but we prepared for this game and in the first two sets you could definitely see it.”
After losing the first set, Waterloo bounced back immediately in the second and got a 5-2 lead that it hung on to the majority of the set. Waterloo played tougher and smarter in the second by feeding the likes of Maddie Westerberg, Lainie Forde and Christina Ross at the net. The Tigers struggled with Wayne’s offspeed kills in the first set but addressed in between sets. The change forced Wayne to pick its spots on kills and for a while, the Eagles struggled to keep the ball on the court and Waterloo capitalized.
Wayne called a timeout down 17-13, and Waterloo scored two more points to go up 19-13. Something clicked on Wayne’s side as players began to really pick the corners and place kills where Waterloo players were not. As the Eagles crawled back into the set, Waterloo’s energy slipped, and when Wayne tied the set at 21-21, the outcome of the set and match seemed a certainty.
Entering the 2022 season, Waterloo had not won a sectional match since 2018. Not only did the Tigers end that streak, they made it to the finals. For first-year head coach Smaney, players returning next fall, and the departing seniors, this postseason run won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
“It is totally exciting for the kids in our program,” Smaney said of the 2022 postseason. “We talk a lot about the culture of Waterloo volleyball, and I hope this is a representation of what’s to come.”