Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Monroe, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&